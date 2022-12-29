Home page World

Of: Patrick Mayer

In Italy and Spain there is a trend to wear red underwear on New Year’s Eve. What is it all about – and what is the catch.

Munich/Rome/Madrid – The change into the new year has typical customs in many places: However, many hardware stores in Germany no longer participate in firecrackers, New Year’s Eve crackers and fireworks. Other habits are more sustainable and environmentally conscious anyway.

New Year’s Eve: In Spain and Italy, women and men like to wear red underwear

One is particularly popular in Spain and Italy: both women and men like to wear red underwear to start the new year. But why? What is behind this trend or custom?

how style book reports, many southern Europeans in particular believe that wearing the red underwear is conducive to love and passion in the following year. According to the report, there are two explanations for this custom. The first is that red underwear was considered a lucky charm in love more than 2000 years ago in Roman times.

Red underwear for New Year’s Eve: origins in ancient Rome or in China?

In the second approach, superstition has its origins in China. Many centuries ago, a village there was attacked by a monster at the turn of the year. Until the residents decorated their windows red at night, which scared off the monster. To this day, women would wear red lingerie for the Chinese New Year celebrations, it is said. Also in this case to encourage love and passion in the new year. In the 13th century, the tradition was brought to Europe from Asia by Marco Polo.

According to style book there is (at least) a catch in Spain and Italy. Or a condition that it really works with the desired result after New Year’s Eve. So man or woman must get the red underwear as a gift. On the other hand, anyone who buys them themselves is said to be jeopardizing the hoped-for effect. It is also strictly forbidden to wear said underwear again after New Year’s Eve.

So the golden (red) formula is: You get the red underwear as a gift, wear it on New Year’s Eve – and then never again. Then it can be something with Amore (Italian for love) and Amor (Spanish for love). (pm)