Fatigue? Take magnesium. Insomnia? Take magnesium. Stress? Yoma magnesium. Mind downturn? Take magnesium … Does magnesium are worth everything? Although its consumption is usual in the recommendations of nutrition experts, it is convenient to specify that there are different Types of magnesium And not … Everyone is worth everything. In fact, as with any supplementation, it is convenient to specify how, how much, when and, in this specific case, which. It is true that magnesium is a essential mineral for the correct functioning of the organism that, as required by the dietitian-nutritionist Zulema Gutiérrez Orcha (@zulemautierrez.nutrition), participates in more than 300 biochemical reactions that regulate energy production, blood pressure, nerve transmission, muscle contraction, bone and dental health and the balance of the nervous system. But there are different types of magnesium and each one can have a different function, so they would have to be consumed based on the needs of that person.

Magnesium citrate

Magnesium oxide

Magnesium chloride

Magnesium lactate

Mustle of magnesium

L-Magnesium Treonate

Magnesium sulphate

Magnesium bisciglinate

Thus describes the dietitian-nutritionist the functions of each of them:

Functions of each types of magnesium

1. Magnesium citrate. It is one of the best known types and better absorbed by the body, so it is very effective to increase the levels of this blood ore. It has a soft laxative effect, so it can be recommended to treat occasional constipation, it can also help improve mood, reduce stress, anxiety and improve sleep (intervene in serotonin production).

2. Magnesium oxide. It is the most used type of magnesium in supplements, although it is only absorbed between 4 and 10% of the total ingested. Due to this it is necessary to eat greater dose and as a consequence can cause side effects such as diarrhea, nausea or colic. This type of magnesium is usually used to prevent or treat the deficit, and acts as a natural antacid so it is useful for relieving symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux.

3. Magnesium chloride. It has anti -inflammatory, antibacterial, antifungal and detoxifying properties, so it is used to treat conditions such as arthritis, allergies, acne, infections … It also helps strengthen the immune system, prevent muscle cramps, improve bone health …

4. Magnesium lactate: It is one of the types of magnesium better tolerated by the organism, this is because it has a low concentration of magnesium and a neutral pH so it avoids the irritation of the stomach and the intestine. This type of magnesium is recommended to prevent or correct the magnesium deficit in people with digestive or renal problems.

5. Mustle of magnesium: Due to its alkalizing effect on the body, it helps neutralize excess acidity that can cause inflammation, pain and chronic diseases. This type of magnesium is usually used to improve physical and mental performance, relieve chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia and prevent gallstones.

6. L-Magnesium Treonate: It is one of the most specific types of magnesium for mental health, since it has the ability to cross the blood brain barrier (a membrane that protects the brain from harmful substances), but also limits the entry of nutrients. By increasing magnesium levels in the brain, it improves cognitive function, memory, learning, concentration and mood.

7. Magnesium sulphate: This type of magnesium has a laxative and diuretic effect, so it is used to treat constipation, fluid retention, hypertension and heavy metal poisoning. It also has relaxing, anti -inflammatory and analgesic properties, and is used to treat muscle, articular and menstrual pain.

8. Magnesium bisciglinate: It is currently one of the most widespread and easy to find in the market. Improves muscle capacity, reducing fatigue and cramps.

In what cases do you have to supplement magnesium?

The current food pattern makes the consumption of this mineral through the diet, according to Gutiérrez, who clarifies that this is due, on the one hand, to the increase in the consumption of ultra -processed and the decrease in magnesium in some foods due to certain practices agricultural.

Share this opinion Isabel Viña Bas (@isabelvina), doctor and medical-scientific director of IVB Wellness Labwho ensures that it is currently estimated that almost 60% of the European population suffers an intracellular deficiency of magnesium. Some of the Causes which the expert is quoted: the demineralization of the cultivation waters that causes vegetables, legumes and nutritional fruits to contain a smaller amount of this mineral in their nutritional matrix.

Although Dr. Viña also explains that there are other factors such as drug use (Omeprazole, diuretics, antibiotics, hormonal contraceptives, insulin and sulfonylureas), alcohol consumption, chronic stress, lack of sleep, endocrine diseases (diabetes , obesity, pancreatic insufficiency …), and intense physical exercise.

In the same line, Zulema Gutiérrez manifests, who emphasizes that some diseases and medications interfere with the body’s ability to Absorb magnesium or increase the amount that excretes the body and in turn the consumption of magnesium supplements can interfere with the absorption of some medications. These are some of the situations that should be taken into account, as advised:

– Those employees for osteoporosis treatment, since they are not absorbed well when they are taken without spending enough time from the ingestion of the supplement.

– Some antibiotics may not be absorbed correctly, if not enough time from the ingestion of the supplement.

– Diuretics can increase or reduce the loss of magnesium by urine, depending on the type of diuretic.

– Medications indicated to relieve acid reflux can reduce blood magnesium levels, if taken in a long time.

– Very high dose of zinc supplements can interfere with the body’s ability to absorb magnesium.

Food, magnesium and recommended amounts

These are some of the foods that, according to Zulema Gutiérrez, are natural sources of this mineral.

Legumes (168 mg per 100 g)

Dry fruits (depending on the type, between 120 and 250 mg per 100 g)

Whole grains (120 mg per 100 g)

Green leafy vegetables (spinach, chard ..), (79 mg per 100 g)

As for the amount of daily magnesium that each person needs the dietitian-nutritionist precise that is something that depends on factors such as age and sex.

Babies up to 6 months

30 mg

30 mg 7 to 12 months

75 mg

75 mg Children from 1 to 3 years

80 mg

80 mg Children 4 to 13 years old

130 mg

130 mg Children from 14 to 18 years old

410 mg

410 mg Girls from 14 to 18 years

360 mg

360 mg Adult men

400-420 mg

400-420 mg Adult women

350-320 mg

350-320 mg Pregnant

350-360 mg

350-360 mg Women in breastfeeding

310-360 mg

Something that should be highlighted, according to Gutierrez, is that in the short term the insufficient consumption of magnesium does not produce symptoms Obviously, as the expert indicates, the kidneys help retain magnesium limiting the amount eliminated by the urine.

However, insufficient consumption of this mineral prolonged can cause an important deficit. Some symptoms indicators of Magnesium deficit They are: nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, fatigue, weakness or reaching extreme cases, tingling, muscle cramps, seizures or abnormalities of the heart rate.

Groups of people with the greatest probability of deficit are those who suffer: gastrointestinal diseases (Crohn disease or celiac disease), type 2 diabetes, a high degree of long -term alcoholism or can also be given in advanced ages.

Benefits of magnesium

Some of the positive effects on health that magnesium can contribute are:

1. la High blood pressure It is a risk factor on heart disease and stroke. “Some studies indicate that people who have a diet rich in magnesium have a lower risk of suffering both heart disease and stroke, although it is difficult to know if the effect is due to magnesium or other nutrients,” says Zulema Gutiérrez.

2. Type 2 diabetes: People who carry a more rich food in magnesium have less risk of type 2 diabetes. Magnesium helps the organism to process sugar and possibly help reduce the risk of insulin resistance. “Currently, the possibility of magnesium supplements can help the control of diabetes to people suffering from the disease,” clarifies the expert.

3. Osteoporosis: Magnesium is important to keep the bones healthy. “People who consume more magnesium have greater bone health, an important factor in preventing the risk of bone fracture and osteoporosis,” he argues.

4. Menopause. During menopause, symptoms such as hot flashes, sweating, irritability, physical and mental tiredness, stress, anxiety, insomnia are lived … In addition to a greater risk of suffering pathologies such as osteoporosis, diabetes, overweight or cardiovascular problems. Some nutrients that could be combined with magnesium at this stage are group B vitamins (B5, B6, Folic Acid or B12). These will help improve energy and vitality during the day. Selenium is also interesting since it is associated with a better bone density or zinc to improve sleep quality.

Reduces tiredness and both physical and mental fatigue.

It helps maintain proper bone density.

It contributes to the proper muscle function and regenerate the tissues.

It helps proper metabolic functioning.

Participate in the improvement of mood, the best control of stress and nervousness.

Improves sleep quality.

How to increase magnesium absorption

The factors that favor the bioavailability of magnesium are the consumption of protein and amino acids, and its absorption is better in the presence of acidic foods, for example, we can consume foods rich in magnesium such as legumes next to an acidic fruit piece such as orange, Kiwi, Pomelo …

On the contrary, the factors that interfere in their absorption are foods rich in phytic acid such as wheat bran, fiber in general, and oxalic acid, present in vegetables such as spinach and beets.

Some examples of food combinations to make better use of this mineral are: yogurt with strawberries, lentils with pepper, tomato or acidic fruits or almonds with fruits.