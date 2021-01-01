“Apparently, since the night is the time of the devil, so they thought that the virus is probably the devil? But seriously, there is no common sense and logic in this, – believes Professor of the Department of Hospital Therapy, Sechenov University Sergei Yakovlev. – Probably, a curfew was introduced so that people do not walk and do not gather at night. Because during the day it is difficult to forbid leaving the house: people go to shops, to work … But at night there are no urgent matters.

In my opinion, all such restrictions have long been beyond common sense. Politicians only portray activity. They will be asked later by Western voters: what did they do? So they will report on what good measures they have taken. ”