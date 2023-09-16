Of Cristina Marrone

Hormonal imbalances during menopause make hair more fragile and thin. To make matters worse are aggressive dyes and treatments. How to manage hair loss

In menopause, with changes in hormone levels, there are many changes a woman may experience: from hot flashes to weight gain, from bone loss to mood swings. However, many women also notice changes to their scalp: their hair becomes dry and falls out. What happens? Second a study from last year approximately half of menopausal women notice rapid hair loss and changes in the hair structure which is often no longer as shiny as in the past. Although research specifically on menopausal hair loss is quite scarce, scientists believe that hormonal changes are also implicated in changes in hair growth.

We know that hair falls out and grows back continuously (50-100 per day is normal). We can talk about hair loss (alopecia) when less grows than is lost.

The role of hormones in hair loss THE hair follicles, inserted in the deepest part of the dermis, contain the hair root. Inside them there are receptors for sexual hormones such as estrogen, progesterone, testosterone and other androgens. There isn’t much conclusive research on how female sex hormones specifically affect hair. However, some preliminary studies in mice and skin cells suggest that they are particularly the estrogen to affect hair growth, perhaps by stimulating it, and they could also be responsible for maintaining the diameter of the individual hair. The alteration of hormone levels during menopause can therefore be the cause of changes in hair. In menopause estrogen and progesterone decrease

or and this means that the effects of male hormones increase. Hormonal alterations also have effects on hair follicles: hair grows more slowly and falls out more quickly. Other hormones, especially the testosterone which has been studied more thoroughly, are responsible for the production of sebum, the oil that nourishes and hydrates hair. During menopause the amount of testosterone also drops, leading to the scalp becoming increasingly drier and the hair becoming more brittle. See also PrEP Hiv, Gori (Sacco hospital): "Reimbursability allows large-scale prevention"

What affects hair loss In reality, hormonal changes related to menopause can exacerbate a already existing problem. There are other factors that can affect the quality and growth of hair before a woman enters menopause such as stressconditions of chronic inflammation or even consequences of Covid. Age is also associated with changes in hair growth, thickness and texture, and this applies to both women and men. The habit of carrying i hair tied in a high ponytail or very tight braids can promote the fall, as well as the use of aggressive chemicals. Even the lack of certain nutrients can affect changes in hair. Dr. Kaiser Permanente specializing in hair disorders and hair loss, interviewed by New York Times mentions vitamin D and iron. «We have done a lot of research on this topic and we know that the vitamin D It acts more like a hormone than a vitamin for the hair." And of course genetics also come into play: it is not uncommon for hair loss to be hereditary.

How to manage hair loss Intervening in time when you notice changes in your hair will make future treatments more effective. The first thing to do is ask for a complete hair examination to the dermatologist and especific blood samples to understand if the changes are hormonal or if there are other factors that come into play. For some women the hormone therapy, which is regularly used to manage menopause symptoms, could also help with hair-related changes, but scientific evidence on the topic is still insufficient. Drugs based on the active ingredient minoxidil in the form of foam or lotion to be distributed on the scalp are used against androgenetic alopecia. Other drugs are inhibitors of the enzyme 5 alpha-reductase, estrogens. Vitamin supplements do not always lead to results and are generally supportive. Certainly, having more fragile hair also means that it is no longer able to withstand straighteners, heat and dyes: the use of chemical products and heat should therefore be reduced to a minimum.