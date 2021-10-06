Billie Eilish falls from heaven like an angel. splut. In the oil. Dripping with the sticky black liquid, she drags herself through an apocalyptic landscape. Maybe she’s the devil. Everything catches fire behind her. She sings:

Hills burn in California My time to ignore ya Don’t say I didn’t warn ya.

The music video for ‘All the Good Girls Go to Hell’ is from 2019. Eilish was 17 years old at the time. The song is about the climate, about the mess people make of it, sung from the perspective of God and the Devil. The album it’s on, her debut, was streamed nearly 200 million times in its first week, and Eilish won awards in the major Grammy categories that year.

A few months later, 19-year-old Froukje suddenly appeared in the Netherlands with ‘bigger than me’. The song marked the beginning of a promising pop career.

The world is on fire And I would like to put it out But the fire is bigger than me

If young people are successful with climate songs, that should be followed, you would think. After all, committed teenagers taking to the streets en masse, led by Greta Thunberg, are the ultimate pop audience. In 2019, several articles were published about the alleged start of a boom in climate songs. But the wish seems father to the thought.

Where’s Our Climate Anthem? reads an episode of the popular US climate podcast How to Save a Planet in 2021. The civil rights movement had ‘We Shall Overcome’ and many others freedom songs. Black Lives Matter has provided countless albums full of protest and awareness for years. And the fight for gender emancipation is also fed with hits. But where is the anthem for climate?

A song about climate is difficult. It quickly gets boring Ruben Hein singer and pianist

Although the climate truants received support from pop stars such as John Legend, Keith Richards, Lizzo and Lenny Kravitz on social media, the music industry seems increasingly aware of its own footprint. But in songs, the search is for the theme.

In the Netherlands too. “It’s really disappointing, I can’t say anything else,” says Laurens Ham, author of the book On the Fist about fifty years of protest songs in the Netherlands. “Especially when you consider that the climate movement, next to anti-racism, is most present on the streets.” Is it perhaps too complex matter for a pop song?

humpback whale

“It’s difficult, it quickly becomes pedantic,” says singer and pianist Ruben Hein. He is working on a new album that is entirely devoted to the climate. The album will be wrapped in paper with flower seeds, so you can bury it in the garden. Previously, a percentage of his merchandising went to the Vogelbescherming. But this time the songs will also be about the theme.

The immediate reason is a trip on a research ship to Antarctica. Suddenly he came face to face with thousands of king penguins, he saw albatrosses, a humpback whale came to peek at the boat. “It was a dream trip, but it also made me realize that I can’t keep it to myself.”

He understands that there are few climate songs, now that he tries it himself. “A song about inequality, racism or war is easier to write. They are acute, personal problems, also of the artists themselves. Climate change is gradual. The frog does not jump out of the pan because it slowly gets used to the rising temperature.”

He himself is helped by his own love for nature. “I get the same satisfaction from birdwatching as I do from making music. The vulnerability of a song is no different than a black-tailed godwit being eaten.”

His single ‘Guard Down’ is about that fighting the climate crisis is a difficult, sometimes desperate task, but one that you should not slacken. “You can also see it as a song about a relationship. That works better than chanting that you shouldn’t eat meat. I try to keep the message positive, with explanation and motivation, even if I sometimes get terribly angry and despondent about the lack of climate policy.”

Save the bee

Song researcher Laurens Ham finds it striking that climate issues are much more prevalent in other art forms. “I see one collection of poetry after another about the climate. Songs and poetry are close together, but the difference is that pop songs are more direct. That is very difficult with this complex theme.”

But that still doesn’t explain everything. According to him, pop culture and protest culture have also grown apart on the theme of climate. “In the seventies and eighties you had entire anti-pollution songbooks, often to an existing melody, for example the Internationale. They were sung by war choirs during protests. Those weren’t pop songs, but they sounded at the same festivals where Dutch pop bands came. It formed a layer of humus on which, for example, Doe Maar and Klein Orkest continued and translated the criticism to a wider audience.”

According to Ham, pop culture is more individualistic. “The protest is now more isolated.” The songs are there, that’s how punk group Hang Youth now and then a climate song (‘Nothing cool about nitrogen’, ‘The dikes must be higher (no bullshit)’) and he also hears the theme recurring with Typhoon. But according to him, there is really only one mainstream pop group that has paid real structural attention to the climate in the past ten years. “Children for children. You can laugh about that, but their topics come from intensive conversations with children and are explicitly aimed at opinion-forming and behavioral change.”

‘Save the bee, ‘A healthy planet’, ‘The Tiger’, that’s just the harvest from album 39 – Join! (2018). “You can call it naive, but that solidarity is what a movement needs. And those videos are among the best viewed in the Netherlands. They have a huge reach.” ‘Save the Bee’, for example, has been clicked almost 10 million times.

do it now

Singer/songwriter Florian Wolff knows that there is indeed a lot of singing at climate marches, after all, he is often on stage there himself. “These are mainly songs on an existing melody with adapted text. One that always comes back is ‘do it now’, from nine years ago, sung by Flemish artists such as Milow.” It is an adaptation of the Italian traditional ‘Bella Ciao’.

Wolff made his debut in 2008 and was, among other things, Serious Talent at 3FM, but in recent years he has devoted his career to the climate and wants to build a bridge between pop music and activism. “During a demonstration, it is my job to make the message sound different, to make it touch. And to bring togetherness. So those songs have to be singable.”

In Groningen there are local rappers who rap about the gas drilling protests Florian Wolff Singer/songwriter

He wants to convey that “the climate crisis is a collective identity crisis” on a new album that he is working on. “Yes, that’s a complex message for crisp pop songs.”

Wolff occasionally hears people singing ‘Greater Than Ik’ by Froukje at protests, but agrees that there is little cross-pollination between pop and protest. “Pop culture is about entertainment. It is difficult to make positive songs about the climate crisis. When you’re at a concert, or in the club, you want to get away from the misery for a while. Moreover, climate is a catch-all term, more difficult to explain than the injustice of racism. But in Groningen there are local rappers such as Nasi-M who rap about the gas drilling protests and I also expect flooding songs from South Limburg.”

Sustainable album

Hein and Wolff notice that musicians sometimes find it difficult to express themselves about climate, because the risk of harm is high. Wolff: “You are quickly called a hypocrite, because it is difficult to do well on this theme.”

3 classic pop songs about climate

1970. Joni Mitchell – ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ More than fifty years old, barely two minutes long and perhaps the best-known climate hit. About everything that is lost through poison and asphalt. The text They paved paradise and put up a parking lot still shows up on protest signs. 1971. Marvin Gaye-Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) Widely recognized as one of the greatest albums of all time, What’s Going On often typified as an anti-war and anti-racism record. But the topic is broader. The second single ‘Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)’ was an explicit anti-pollution track. 1995. Michael Jackson – ‘Earth Song’ A hit in the tradition of Jackson’s earlier Heal The World and We Are The World, which in turn built on Band Aid’s charity pop. Giving the gospel-like build-up and expensive video clip about destroying and rebuilding the earth Earth Song epic load.

When singer/songwriter Rose Bluff wanted to release her album sustainably in 2016, she had to figure it out all by herself. She now advises other bands what to do: release the album in recycled paper, eat vegan food on tour, carpool and no plastic bottles backstage. But no matter how dear to her heart, sustainability does not appear in her songs. “It’s not such a sexy subject to write very literally about. It quickly becomes pedantic or cabaret-esque.” She thinks it will work on her next album.

All Star

It’s not that Billie Eilish is all alone. Climate pop exists. Although subjects of sometimes cryptic lyrics are difficult to quantify, Kendra Pierre Louise did in The New York Times an attempt via song lyrics database Genius. She came in 2020 with a list of 192 popular English-language songs about climate change over the past twenty years.

Whether that’s a lot remains to be seen, because long before that there were climate songs and even real climate hits (see box).

In the podcast series How To Save A Planet Kendra Pierre Louise looked at her list again and asked where it was anthem remained, the battle song for the movement. Eilish’s song “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” for example, is too dark for that purpose and also difficult to sing along. In the end, the podcast makers find a song in an unexpected corner that is singable, with a positive message and that already plays a role in climate marches. Smash Mouth’s upbeat 90s rock hit ‘All Star’ – with a huge reach because it was on the soundtrack of the animated film Shrek – turns out to be about climate. The text The ice we skate is getting pretty thin can sometimes be read on protest signs.

Wolff, Hein and Blufpand think it is only a matter of time before more climate hits appear. Wolff observes a ‘boomer gap’ in the climate marches. “Between the eighties and now, the movement has come to a standstill. But the Froukjes and Hang Youths are coming.”

He also notices this during his lessons in sustainable entrepreneurship at the Herman Brood Academy, where his students are fully engaged. “They see that all problems of inequality, racism, Islamophobia and climate are connected. Everywhere the aim is to maximize profits, making everyone worse off, except big business. They make art about that.”

