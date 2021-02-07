The issue of adopting a law that would prohibit the identification of the goals and actions of the USSR and Nazi Germany was raised at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Culture and Arts in October 2020. Head of the State Duma Committee on Culture Elena Yampolskaya… Putin agreed that the ban should be introduced “to protect the truth about the very recent past,” but stressed that this should be done carefully.

Similar proposals were received earlier. For example, in May 2020. Deputy of the State Duma Alexey Zhuravlev proposed to include in the Criminal Code an article that would prohibit equating the ideology of the USSR with Nazism and blaming the USSR for unleashing the Second World War. Punishment for this was offered harshly – up to 3 years in prison. However, the government did not support Zhuravlev’s bill, noting that the punishment for these actions is already provided for by the criminal article on the rehabilitation of Nazism.

“The problem arose due to the fact that our education system does not cope with its task, cannot explain simple things to children. That is why we are faced with the need to legislate common truths, – says “AiF” historian Boris Yakemenko. – You also need to be aware that equating the USSR with the Third Reich is exclusively a matter of politics, not history. It is a tool in the hands of the West to put pressure on Russia. “