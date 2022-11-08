Mexico.- The PAN senator, Lilly Tellezreproached President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for their criticism against “Catholics” who will attend the march in defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE) before the electoral reform.

Through her official Twitter account, Lilly Téllez questioned AMLO why “he hates Catholics” and “it bothers him that we go to mass” and to the march to defend the INE, which was called by the opposition for next Sunday, November 13, in the Zócalo of Mexico City.

President López Obrador: Why do you hate us Catholics? Why does it bother you that we go to mass and to the march?” Lilly Téllez launched AMLO.

The PAN member reacted in this way to the statements of President López Obrador during La Mañanera on Monday, November 7, where He called “hypocrites”, “corrupt” and “rats” those who will attend the march “The INE is not touched”in rejection of his electoral reform.

Lilly Téllez reproached AMLO for his statements against the “Catholics” who will attend the march in defense of the INE. Image: Twitter

Without specifically naming the Catholics, the head of the Executive accused that the opponents “have no love for the people” despite the fact that they “go to mass on Sundays”, since most of them are “racist” and “classist”.

All those, even if they go to mass on Sundays, have no love for the people, and are mostly racist, classist and very hypocritical. Let them know, well, let it be known well,” AMLO said.

After asking the population “not to be fooled” by the opposition’s remarks against the electoral reform, in addition to asking supporters of the 4T to stay at home and not attend the demonstration, which will coincide with his birthday , so he will travel to his ranch in Palenque, Chiapas.

That is, the march to defend the INE It will take place on the same day and in the same place as the march called by supporters of AMLO to celebrate his 69th birthday, where the artistic participation of singer-songwriter Raúl Martell is contemplated.

“Everyone can participate in the march to defend the INE heading to the Zócalo, and I make a call for my supporters to stay at home, that there be no meeting for my birthday,” the president stressed.