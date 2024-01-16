“Hamas uses human shields in bombings? It's absolutely false.” Alessandro Orsini expresses himself this way on E' semper Cartabianca, the program on Rete4 hosted by Bianca Berlinguer. The professor of sociology of international terrorism debates in particular with the journalist Annalisa Chirico, who presses him by also asking “why does he defend Hamas?”.

“It is nonsense to say that there are thousands of deaths in Gaza because Hamas uses human shields. Hamas raids a school full of children, kidnaps them and their teachers, shoots from the windows, Israel shoots towards the school and kills the children too : this is a case of a human shield. The human shield has nothing to do with the fact that Israel drops bombs on a school or a mosque because there is a tunnel underneath”, says Orsini, already the protagonist of a question and response heated with the journalist amidst mutual accusations and threats of lawsuits.

“We keep saying this crazy phrase, there are deaths because Hamas uses human shields. Anyone who says this is ignorant. I'm not defending Hamas, which has committed an unspeakable horror. That's not the point, the point is that Israel caused the death of 23 thousand Palestinians and this has nothing to do with the concept of human shields”, adds the professor, who also focuses on the issue of Israeli hostages.

“The hostage situation is complex because Hamas wants to use them to obtain the withdrawal of Israeli troops or at least the cessation of the bombings, but Netanyahu does not envisage a solution of this type. Hamas has cultivated hopes that have turned out to be in vain, it hoped to bring about home a richer loot as part of the first exchange of hostages and prisoners: he did not obtain an extension of the state of 'quiet'”, he states. According to Orsini “there is no split in the Israeli government, there is no part of the government that wants to stop the raids”.