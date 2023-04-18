Mexico.- For a few days, users in social networks they became a trend comparison among the children of Niurka Marcos and her ex-partner, Bobby Larios, since despite not being children of the same father, they have a great physical resemblance.

For several years, many followers of the scandalous woman have remembered the great love affair that the vedette lived with Bobby Lariosand given the resemblance of his son Emilio with the actor, many have assured that he is actually his son and not Juan Osorio’s.

That is why a couple of photographs of Santiago Larios and Emilio Osoriowhere they have been heavily compared after one user claimed that they have too much physical resemblance

Despite the fact that Niurka has denied on countless occasions that Bobby is Emilio’s father because he was born when he had not yet met the popular actor and television host, the rumor continues to haunt them.

It should be noted that even in 2019, Bobby Larios stated that Emilio is the son of Juan Osorioand that when the Cuban star was pregnant she still did not know him.

It is important to note that Niurka and the television producer were together from 1998 to 2003, at which time they separated because the actress was unfaithful to Bobby, who met during the filming of the popular soap opera “Velo de novia” .

Faced with speculation, Emilio Osorio broke his silence and expressed his opinion on the subject for the Gustavo Adolfo Infante program, ‘De Primera Mano’.

“Look, I really don’t have to say anything about it, but I’m going to answer the question out of respect, obviously for what you asked,” the young singer began to later add: “I have realized that many of the people and family who They follow me on social networks who are my age or a little older, they don’t even know who Bobby Larios is and they don’t know gossip.”

That is why the actor also said that he realized “that it is a generational gossip, so older people, or the people who lived through all that, know the gossip, those who don’t, no. So when that happens, I only realize that it ends up being, well, one more piece of gossip that will probably be part of my story and that’s it.”