If someone is giving themselves a game of tinnitus in the car with a happy hardcore playlist, you can still hear that drone outside. But usually you don’t hear in passing whether someone is listening to Giel Beelen or Marieke Elsinga. Why do you hear it so well outside when someone is calling through the speakers in the car? Voices are voices, you might say.

We asked the big boss of Brian’s Custom Audio. He’s thrown the keys to cars ranging from a few tons to a few million, so if anyone should know, it’s Brian. We warn that the answer is not very satisfying: ‘People often turn up the volume when calling because they want to hear each other clearly. You have quite a bit of noise from the tires and the wind along the way and you want to drown that out.’

No higher science, unfortunately

We hoped for a more scientific answer with keywords such as natural frequency, differential equations and oscillation, but alas. ‘With bells you are mainly in the middle range in terms of tones. These aren’t necessarily tones that you hear better or worse outside,” says Brian. ‘The low tones have more range in some circumstances, but that is not the case here. People just turn up the speakers while calling.’

Poor hearing due to low quality

What matters is the quality of the audio. ‘Due to the limited bandwidth, the voice quality during a conversation is also somewhat less. And that’s basically fine, because you don’t call each other to listen in on a number’, Brian explains. Due to the reduced quality, people will soon turn up the radio a bit. So the next time your neighbor parks and you can still listen to the tail end of his conversation, you know that the volume is just high.