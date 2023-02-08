There are many reasons for finding cold and wet weather unpleasant. People often complain that pain from old injuries, like broken bones or sprains, and from chronic conditions like arthritis, gets worse when it’s cold or rainy.

Hippocrates complained about the same thing about 2,500 years ago.

“It’s definitely something I’ve seen in my own patients,” said Jennifer Moriatis Wolf, a professor of orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation at the University of Chicago. “Patients say, ‘I know when it’s going to rain. I know when it’s going to snow.’”

The reasons remain unclear. Little research has been done, and some of the studies that do exist have led to confusing conclusions. But others seem to suggest that changes in the weather can induce swelling and affect the way nerves surrounding injured or inflamed tissues communicate with the brain. This resuscitates or increases the sensation of pain.

One study, published in 2016, investigated the link between weather and pain associated with broken bones. The researchers examined data from 2,369 doctor visits after patients suffered a broken bone. Patients reported more pain at their one-year follow-up appointments if the air pressure—which often drops just before storms and cold fronts—was low and the relative humidity was above 70 percent on the day of their appointment. . But the study did not find that cold temperatures made the pain worse.

The pain can be made worse by how the nerves respond to the environment. One study reported that the nerves in rats that communicate pain sensations to the brain were more active at lower atmospheric pressure. Because? “The change in barometric pressure made the nerves more irritable and more sensitive,” Wolf said. The same thing may happen in people.

Researchers have also found that drops in air pressure are linked to tissue inflammation, which can lead to pain. A 2014 study found that when air pressure drops, the connective tissue surrounding joints in people with rheumatoid arthritis expands, causing pain and tenderness.

Although a link between a low temperature and pain hasn’t been proven, Timothy E. McAlindon, chief of rheumatology at Tufts Medical Center in Massachusetts, said it would make sense. “Cold can actually make connective tissues stiffer,” causing pain, he said.

Experts say they have no doubt that weather and pain are associated. “I think it’s completely real,” Wolf said.

For pain caused by the weather, he suggested a heating pad.

William G. Dixon, a rheumatologist at the University of Manchester in England, said that for arthritis patients, compression gloves and braces can help with pain caused by changes in air pressure.

By: MELINDA WENNER MOYER