The answer to the question why you wake up earlier and earlier as you get older is that it is almost a physiological reaction. As we get older, we need less and less sleep. A baby starts sleeping approximately 18 hours each day, that is, she is sleeping almost all day. When we have a birthday we lose hours of sleep; In Early Childhood Education, girls and boys sleep about nine hours a night, and take a couple of naps, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Those naps are also lost, first in the morning and then in the afternoon. And later, the adult’s need for sleep is about eight hours.

When we get older we sleep fewer hours, but also our sleep is more superficial. Sleep consists of several phases: those of superficial sleep, which we call N1 and N2, are those that occur when sleep begins; in them we go from awake to asleep. Then comes deep sleep, N3, and this is truly restorative sleep, in which we rest and our brains healing. We call these two periods of shallow and deep sleep non-REM (Rapid Eye Movement in English) and this is because there are no rapid eye movements. Then there is the REM phase, in which we dream.

As we get older, we sleep longer in shallow sleep and less in deep sleep and wake up more. And although at the end of the day we sleep the same number of hours, we have fewer hours of night sleep. Older people take more naps during the day, may nod off a bit in the morning and nap in the afternoon. If we add all that time to the night, we arrive at those eight or nine hours. And besides, many older people go to bed earlier. All of this added up makes them wake up earlier and have the feeling that they are waking up too early.

Another important factor is that, as we get older, we reduce our daily activities, which reduces our need for night rest. All this, of course, if we are talking about the normal physiological reaction in an elderly person who does not have any pathology. But it is also that, as we celebrate our birthday, sleep-related pathologies increase. The two most common are insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea.

Insomnia occurs when a person is unable to fall asleep, wakes up frequently or too early, but not as a normal physiological reaction of age, but as something pathological. If the hours that person sleeps are not enough for her to rest, you have to study if there is a problem and, as I said, the most frequent cause is insomnia. The second most common cause is sleep apnea, which is respiratory arrest that occurs during the night. As we get older, we make more breathing pauses during the night and these pauses interrupt our sleep, they cause us to wake up during the night, which makes our rest more superficial and less restful. In the case of women, we are very protected against this pathology before menopause, but after menopause it is also very frequent.

In any case, going back to the normal physiological response of the human body when we get older, the point is that we tend to go from a type of life hyperstimulated by work and social relationships, to, for example, when we retire, a situation of a much more organized life in which, generally, we respect the hours of rest much more. Then we no longer have that need for longer periods of rest, we sleep well and when we wake up we can get up at a suitable time, we don’t need to stay in bed to extend our sleep.

