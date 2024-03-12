Is called GluK2 and is a 'cold sensor', a protein which allows mammals to feel temperatures below 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15° C). They discovered it in mice American scientists from the University of Michiganthan with one study published in 'Nature Neuroscience' they fill a long-standing gap in sensory biology. The work, supported by the American NIH, “opens new avenues to better understand pain reactions to the cold” such as those experienced for example by cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, and indicates “a possible therapeutic target to treat pain in patients in whom the sensation cold is overstimulated,” explains Shawn Xu, senior author of the research together with his colleague Bo Duan.

In one 2019 study, Xu and colleagues had identified the first cold sensor protein in Caenorhabditis elegans, a worm widely used as a model for laboratory studies. Since the gene that encodes it has been conserved throughout evolution in many species, including mice and humans, from that research scientists set out to reveal the 'antenna' of cold in mammals. They conducted experiments on mice lacking the GluK2 gene and therefore the corresponding protein, observing that they showed no response to more intense cold.

GluK2 is mainly located in the brain, where it receives chemical signals that help communication between neurons. But it is also found in the peripheral nervous system, i.e. outside the brain and spinal cord, and “now we know that at a peripheral level this protein performs a completely different function – specifies Duan – processing temperature signals” and thus mediating the perception of cold . Considering that the GluK2 gene has 'relatives' along the evolutionary tree, going back to unicellular bacteria that do not have a brain, the hypothesis is that the original function of the protein was precisely to capture the cold.