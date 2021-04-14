Since it began, the race for vaccination against the coronavirus has a clear goal in political discourse and social perception: to exceed 70% of the population. It is a figure that little by little we have internalized as a goal; We believe that when that protection rate is reached, the transmission of the virus will begin to die out. In Spain, efforts are focused on achieving it before the summer season, as announced by President Pedro Sánchez last Tuesday. A preliminary study from University College London predicts the UK would have reached that figure on Monday, although it has received wide criticism from the scientific community, who is suspicious of models who in the past have been optimistic. The scientific debate, in any case, is open. When does a country really achieve group immunity? Why is the key is 70% of the population? Does group protection guarantee a return to normality?

To begin with, herd or group immunity is a theoretical concept that represents the level of collective protection that would be sufficient to stop the transmission of the virus, even without restrictions. It is based on a simple premise: when a sufficient percentage of the population is immune to the virus, they create a firewall that protects the rest from the virus. According to most epidemiological models, this group immunity is expected to be achieved when protection reaches between 60% and 80% of the population. However, in practice, the exact percentage is much more fickle than we would like.

The threshold for herd immunity is calculated based on several factors. Fundamentally, depends on reproductive number or R (How many secondary cases causes, on average, an infected person). The higher this is, the more people we need to immunize before benefiting from group protection. Therefore, the exact threshold is different for each disease. “Measles has a very high reproductive number, between 12 and 18, and that is why a very important part of the population must be vaccinated, around 95%,” according to immunologist Chloé Pasin, from the University of Zurich. Furthermore, the group protection threshold is affected by the level of community transmission at each moment, which may increase as restrictions are relaxed. If R is 2, the base threshold is 50%; but if it goes up to 3, the threshold is placed at 67%. “The reproductive number of SARS-CoV-2 that was estimated in the initial phase of the pandemic was around 2.5 or 3. Therefore, the corresponding level of herd immunity is around 67%. As vaccines are not 100% effective, we will need a little more coverage for protection: hence the 70% target, ”explains Pasin.

One of the main criticisms of the new British study is that it counts as immunized those who have already passed the infection, even if they have not been vaccinated. “These people would count if their immune response gave them protection both against getting sick and against being infected again and transmitting the disease. However, it is not yet known whether this is the case, ”says Christl Donnelly, an epidemiologist at the University of Oxford. In addition, the immune response varies greatly between people infected with SARS-CoV-2, so it is possible that not all are equally protected against a second infection. The protection acquired with a previous infection could be very limited between old people, for example. “We cannot assume that all people who have already been infected are protected. Nor do I think that we still know if after infection you have the same level of protection as after vaccination, ”explains Pasin, who believes that those who have already passed the covid should also be vaccinated.

In any case, the percentage of the population protected (by previous infection or by vaccines) is not static. “Children are born and people die, so the number of immune people is constantly on the move,” says Beverley Paterson, a public health expert at the University of Newcastle. The arrival of new variants could also change the equation. “If the variants differ too much from the parent virus the vaccines were designed for, then the vaccine might not protect against them as well,” Donnelly advises. “If the efficacy of vaccines drops, you need to vaccinate a larger percentage of the population to achieve that group effect,” he says.

Finally, access to vaccination is unequal, removing the protective effect of herd immunity. First, between different areas of the world (which, in turn, affects the possible appearance and flow of new variants). Second, between regions of the same country: even if it reaches 70% on average, there will be areas where coverage is lower. Third, by social groups and age groups. Vaccination campaigns seek to first immunize those who belong to the most vulnerable groups to disconnect infections from deaths and hospital admissions. “When there is such a strong association between these effects and age, it is reasonable to first vaccinate those most at risk of suffering them. However, the virus will continue to circulate if young people take time to get vaccinated, ”according to spokesmen for the National Epidemiology Center of the Carlos III Health Institute.

And when do we reach that expected threshold, whatever it is? As long as vaccines keep us protected and new variants do not appear that escape the immunity achieved, achieving herd immunity should allow some relaxation. “It will mean that mobility restrictions will not be necessary for the entire population, and asymptomatic cases will not have to be quarantined, because the probability of unleashing a large outbreak will be limited,” say ISCIII spokespersons. However, pockets of unvaccinated population could remain where outbreaks continue to occur. Therefore, they ask not to lower our guard. “Getting vaccinated is also an act of solidarity, because it is not only about protecting oneself, but about protecting the entire community with which we interact,” they insist.

