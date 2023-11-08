Why do we share each other’s tax information? An expert will tell you if it’s bad

Feelings of envy can hardly be avoided on tax day. A psychologist tells you whether it’s really worth voyeurizing your neighbor’s income.

From November tax day is used to be considered a day of national envy. Today, the media’s tax machines are used to voyeurize what everyone has earned in the previous year.

In the machines, the search for information is limited by the annual income limit of 100,000 euros, but the tax information of every citizen can be requested directly from the tax office. From there you can easily find out what kind of income a colleague, boss, neighbor or brother-in-law has, for example.

The Tax Administration tells HS that such searches have remained moderate. In recent years, an average of around 9,000 have been made per year.

From here regardless, it is clear that we are curious about each other’s money affairs. The doctor of philosophy and a psychologist can be blamed Lauri Nummenmaan to apply from afar: evolution.

“Humans are pack animals by nature who have lived in a hierarchy. It has been important to know one’s position. If someone is at a higher level, it has not been worth it to pick on them.”

The phenomenon also speaks purely of the curiosity of human nature. Those who make millions are as horrified as videos of the roar of war or when someone embarrasses themselves in front of the cameras.

What adds to the excitement of tax day is that Finns have been sensitive to covering up and even being ashamed of their wealth for decades. Money has long been a taboo in Finland, like sex or death, says Nummenmaa. It has had to be hidden so as not to get a reputation as a scumbag.

Here, steps have been taken in the direction of openness, Nummenmaa states. Now many dare to talk about investing, debts and their stock savings accounts.

According to him, people have not necessarily learned to talk about money at home, which is why it is very difficult for many.

The discussion could still be increased. Nummenmaa compares money talk to music makers. Just as musicians change riffs with each other, you learn how to work with money when you know how others work.

Is it Is it bad to have tax information from people you know?

Not as such, Nummenmaa answers. Nevertheless, he advises to study the feelings that another’s wealth evokes.

“I would say that it’s not a good idea to stick your nose into things that you know are going to be messed with,” says Nummenmaa.

“ “We often forget that there are no free lunches even in the financial world.”

Equally, he emphasizes that money is just one thing that a person accumulates throughout his life.

Nummenmaa advises to take comfort in one fact: according to researches most of prosperous people has amassed his fortune through hard work, not mere inheritance or luck.

You could even think that your time has at least not been spent “just collecting stuff”, he says.

Giant income can sometimes be obtained by investing, but this always requires risks, Nummenmaa reminds.

“Few sterns can withstand taking them.”

Public ones tax information could be considered the pride of an open society.

However, Nummenmaa doesn’t buy the description without nitpicking.

The easily available published tax information easily leads to others being green with envy, he reflects.

In addition, the taxes of various celebrities are the most interesting year after year, so the day is really focused on curiosity.

At best, envy, or perhaps rather admiration, can lead to being inspired and striving to do the same yourself.

However, it is more common to wallow in negativity due to envy. Negative feelings limit and disturb one’s own thinking, says Nummenmaa.

“When you spend time looking at income information, you could use the same time for good things, such as spending time with your family, playing sports, or even earning an income for yourself,” he sums up.