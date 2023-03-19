This question is always asked when we talk about reading. Reading is a comprehensive cognitive process of thinking, contemplation, and learning about other people’s civilizations, experiences, ideas, and culture. It enhances his knowledge and scientific balance, in a way that weighs on his personality, whether in terms of daily life or the educational curriculum that he follows in his life.

Scientists have always linked reading to bridges of communication with the peoples and civilizations of those who preceded us since the beginning of creation, and when we read, we plunge into the conscience of these civilizations even if we do not have the opportunity to keep up with their eras chronologically or geographically. Reading is an open imagination and a wide palette of intellectual creativity practiced by humans throughout history. It is a source of wisdom and knowledge to understand the present, reflect on the past, anticipate the future, and explore new ways and mechanisms that enhance the quality of life.

Many scholars and philosophers have emphasized the role of reading as food for the soul, a garden for the mind, and a bridge to the future. Hence, the UAE’s celebration of the month of reading is a good occasion that we should all interact with and rally around its noble goals and objectives in enriching public life for the various segments of society that our wise leadership aspires to. A reader armed with science and knowledge, everyone enriches the process of creativity and innovation that the country is witnessing in all fields.

The family and the school are considered two main pillars in the success of the activities of the month of reading at the local level. In building the personality of the individual and providing him with the capabilities of creativity when reading, and relying on awareness when we read.

It is our duty, as educators and parents, to redouble our attention and effort to instill the talent of reading in young people at an early age, and to train the child from an early age to read, whether on paper or digitally, as both are related to the content and the subject of knowledge that we want for the child.

The month of reading witnesses many events and activities that carry intellectual and cognitive pleasure for the various segments of society, and we must all actively participate in this month in a way that enhances the joy of thought, knowledge, meditation and drawing a map for a bright tomorrow.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Educational Award