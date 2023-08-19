Of Christine Brown

People with a very regular sleep they know, even when they sleep, when to get up. There are people who claim they don’t need an alarm clock to get up at the right time and, as if nothing had happened, they open their eyes a few seconds before the set time, every day the same. The reason must be sought in how ours works

internal biological clock

. Each individual has his own chronobiology, i.e. the times marked by our body: when it’s time to stay awake, when it’s time to go to bed and when you start to feel sleepy.

Light and meal times The internal clock basically regulated by light. Information about the presence or absence of natural light and how much light enters through our eyes communicates to our suprachiasmatic nucleus of the

‘hypothalamus

'hypothalamus, main regulatory center of the so-called circadian rhythm, whether time to sleep or to be active. In addition to light, there are other stimuli that regulate the circadian rhythm, such as themealtime. Very regular times represent very relevant information for our biological clock. All of this is joined by the degree of activity carried out during the day.

Regular life Someone who leads a very regular life and always gets up and goes to bed at the same time with very similar activities throughout the day will know when to wake up… even when he is sleeping. So in people who lead one more or less regular life L’biological clock works very well and it happens that you wake up just before the alarm goes off. And this is the reason why even during the weekend, when in theory we could sleep more, we always wake up at the same fateful time, even without having set the alarm: the brain has that information and continues on its way regular. If a person has regular sleeping times and, for example, always goes to bed at 11 and always wakes up at seven, during the night he will go through some

sleep cycles

: first superficial sleep, then deep sleep and finally REM sleep. After 3-4 full sleep cycles your brain will tell you it's time to get up, and that's it why the internal clock goes off just before the alarm clock.

Owls and shift workers For those who tend to go to bed late and consequently wake up late, the so-called

Owls

However, it is very difficult to wake up without an alarm clock because the morning is still a period in which sleep makes itself felt: rather, it happens that these people turn off the alarm clock over and over again in search of more rest. Even those who work shifts will hardly be able to wake up a few seconds before the alarm clock: work and sleep schedules are so altered that maintaining a regular biorhythm is fundamentally impossible.