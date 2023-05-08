Photographs, like dreams, are loaded with unconscious meaning. Frequently, some of my patients bring a photograph to the session. Take for example the cat Puccini, passed away a while ago. Not only did she face my patient’s grief for the loss of a 12-year relationship with her pet, she also gave us access to her feelings about other remote but significant losses, which had remained latent, until her associations, linked to the image They brought them back. The snapshot has become one of the main filters between the environment and us. Thinking about photography through the lens of the unconscious can help us understand the revolutionary optics that permeates almost every circuit of our contemporary life.

In fact, according to Freud, photography as a medium is associated with the psychic effects of trauma: the automaticity of the process, the open camera lens, and the film’s sensitivity to light all lend themselves to this association. Just as the snapshot, to some extent, bypasses artistic convention and intent, so too the traumatic event bypasses consciousness. Both imply an indelible impression of something generated abroad. As early as the 1930s, the philosopher and critic Walter Benjamin proposed that the camera revealed something he called the “optical unconscious.” Like latent memories, details in photographic information come into focus and become visible. Benjamin describes them as “flashes.”

In addition to meeting their fate in a psychoanalyst’s office, these images traditionally ended up being relegated to the confines of a family album, or in a drawer. Those from long ago can be found in flea markets, even in museums, under the rubric of “vernacular photography”. Experts debate whether they have the status of art. Indeed, it is hard to see these brightly colored or silver jelly rectangles, with their glossy smoothness and white edges, except through a distorted haze of nostalgia.

“Photographs alter our notions of what is worth looking at and what we have a right to observe,” writes Susan Sontag in On Photography, proposing that the greatest result of the photographic enterprise is to give us the feeling that we can contain the whole world in our heads—like an anthology of images. “By giving this already crowded world a duplicate of images, they make us feel like the world is more available than it really is,” Sontag says.

Perhaps the term “photography” is somewhat restrictive, especially in our age of smartphones, which invite anyone to take snapshots at any time, and in ever-increasing quality. Even the distinction between snapshot and video has become blurred. And so, taking pictures has become one of the main ways to experience something and give the appearance of participation. The number of snapshots taken around the world each day is skyrocketing—by 2023, 54,400 photos are being taken per second, a statistic that arguably indicates neurosis rather than pleasure. Why do we take such snapshots? And what are we going to do with them now?

Photography seems to be one of the main means for the articulation of our opposite and complementary desires for intimacy and exteriorization. The desire to show oneself is fundamental in the human being and precedes the desire to be intimate. Contributes to the feeling of existing, from the first months of life. This peculiarity has its origin in the fact that the child discovers himself in the face of his mother. The psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott proposes that the presentation of the self in everyday life is a permanent way of looking through the eyes of others —and, in a broad sense, at the reactions of others—, it is the confirmation of the self. The neologism extimacy, proposed by the psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan, accounts for this dynamic. It is the process by which fragments of the intimate self are offered to others to be validated. Putting it into play is part of a desire that is not necessarily conscious, so it is not about exhibitionism. On the contrary, the desire for extimacy is inseparable from the desire to find oneself through the other. We need intimacy to build the foundations of self-esteem: it is because we know that we can hide, that we want to reveal certain privileged parts of ourselves. This process can be linked to the distinction between the public self and the private self.

Industrial societies have transformed us into image-addicted citizens. The particularity of the desire for extimacy induces us to share our images with a crowd. Ultimately, having an experience becomes identical with taking a photograph of it, and participating in a public event is increasingly equivalent to looking at it in photographed form. Paraphrasing the French poet Stéphane Mallarmé, who used to say that everything in the world exists to end in a book, Susan Sontag ventures to propose that “today everything exists to end in a photograph”.

_______________________

David Dorenbaum is a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst.