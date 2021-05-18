We do not feel the sphericity of the Earth because of its length and its large size for us and because the dimensions of the planet for humans are approximately 12742 km, which is the diameter of the Earth, while 40075.16 km is the circumference of the Earth’s sphere from the equator, which is the length of the line that surrounds the globe.

To clarify more, for example, when you blow a balloon with an ant on its surface, the surface of the balloon for the ant is almost straight, because the more you inflate the balloon, the greater its size and the greater the balloon surface tends towards flatness and straightness together.

And to emphasize the curvature of the earth’s surface is that if you always look from afar for a mountain, you will see the top of this mountain before its bottom and not a reversal, and this alone is conclusive evidence of the curvature of the surface of the planet, according to haltaalam.