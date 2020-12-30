On December 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that 300 Russian military instructors had been sent to the Central African Republic (CAR). A civil war between Christian and Muslim communities has continued in the country since 2013. Russia has been supplying the country’s authorities with weapons for a long time, and two years ago it already sent instructors there and provides security CAR President Forsten-Archange Touadera… At the same time, three Russian journalists were killed in the country. Why the CAR became the center of attraction for Russia, AiF.ru figured out.

War without end

CAR is one of the poorest countries in the world. In terms of GDP per capita, it ranks next to last (only Burundi is poorer). Meanwhile, one of the least developed countries in the world has large reserves of a wide variety of minerals – oil, gold, diamonds, uranium ore. Nevertheless, due to constant interethnic and interfaith conflicts, it is impossible to establish mining operations – the government simply does not control most of the country.

Like most of the former French colonies, the CAR gained independence in the “Year of Africa” ​​- in 1960. For 60 years, the country has experienced at least four military coups, the period of the reign “Emperor” – man-eater Jean-Bedel Bokassa and a huge number of inter-ethnic and inter-confessional conflicts.

The fact is that with a population of just over 5 million people in the CAR, there are more than 80 separate cultural and linguistic communities. The largest groups are gbaya and gang (about 30% each), manjila and sara (more than 10% each). In the absence of a predominant ethnic group, access to power, resources, and security in the CAR is determined by the complex interactions of numerous minorities forging ad hoc political alliances. The factions share control over the minerals among themselves. When an agreement fails, a war begins.

Another of them began in 2004, when residents of the southern Christian and northern Muslim regions clashed for power. In 2007, the war stopped after the conclusion of peace agreements. Came to power head of the Christian faction Francois Bozizet… However, de facto, most of the CAR territory was still not controlled from the capital Bangui. And in 2013, Bozize was overthrown, and another civil war began. It has not stopped for seven years, and there is little that the largest contingent of UN peacekeepers can do about it. The country is rife with crime and the smuggling of minerals to neighboring countries, especially gold and diamonds.

The UN and France, which traditionally takes care of the former colony, insist on equal participation of “Muslim” and “Christian” armed factions in the peace process and the subsequent formation of the government. The current authorities strongly disagree with this. They point out that the share of Muslims in the population does not exceed 15%, and, accordingly, they cannot claim half the power in the country.

All the warring parties in the CAR are accused by international organizations of indiscriminate killings of civilians, attacks on personnel and bases of humanitarian organizations, the use of child soldiers in mass acts of sexual violence, which are used as a tactic to intimidate and demoralize the enemy.

On December 22, the rebels captured the country’s fourth largest city, Bambari, located 380 kilometers northeast of the capital. According to some reports, fighters from Russia also participated in the battles for the city. The very next day, control over the settlement was restored by government forces with the support of peacekeepers.

The aggravation took place against the background of the presidential elections, which took place on December 27. The main favorite was the current President Faustin-Archange Touadera… Insurgent groups tried to disrupt the elections. In addition, former leader François Bozizet, who also tried to take part in the elections, returned to the country. However, the Constitutional Court did not allow him to vote. The ex-president responded by gathering supporters (the Anti-Balaka organization) and also launched military action against the government.

Why does Russia need the CAR?

The USSR and then Russia were very little interested in the CAR for a long time. The revitalization of relations began only in 2017, when Faustin-Arrange Touadère met in Sochi with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov… The parties agreed to improve relations in the political, economic and trade sectors. After that, the central government in Bangui began to receive support from Russia.

Artem Kozhin, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry in March 2018 he said that Russia is studying the possibilities of “mutually beneficial development of the natural resources of the CAR”.

In Russia, 15 types of mineral resources are scarce (manganese, chromium, iron ore, bauxite) or the cost of their production is very high due to the fact that the deposits are located in the permafrost zone or in other hard-to-reach places, says AiF.ru former USSR / RF Ambassador to Burkina Faso in Mali, Leading Researcher at the Institute for African Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Yevgeny Korendyasov… “We produce 4,000 uranium, we need 11,000 to supply our nuclear industry. There are large deposits of uranium in the CAR, which is why we are most interested in it, ”says the expert.

However, Russian companies are also engaged in other resources. In July 2018, Africa Intelligence published an article that Russia received the rights to develop the Ndassima gold deposit in exchange for ensuring security in the surrounding area. For two years now, Western media have been writing a lot about the arrival in the country of a large number of “Russian mercenaries” who allegedly participate in battles with the rebels on the side of government forces.

Rich mineral deposits, of course, attract not only Russia. USA, France, China – all of them are engaged in gold and diamond mining in the CAR. “Since tropical Africa is mostly former French colonies, France has long had a monopoly on the extraction of useful resources there. Over time, it was ousted by the United States. And now the BRICS countries are actively coming to the region, including Russia, which need the mineral resources that Africa is so rich in to develop and maintain their industries, ”says Korendyasov.

Naturally, the dependence of African countries on France and the United States is falling due to the arrival of new players in the region. After all, the African states realized that you can get a certain amount of independence by maneuvering between the big powers. “Hence the desire of Washington and Paris to expose us in a negative role in the region, talk about mercenaries,” the expert says. In reality, the level of Russia’s influence on the CAR authorities is limited, and most of the instructors are not military, but civilian specialists.

How exactly does Russia help the CAR?

Russia began to deal with the situation in the CAR in 2017 after the meeting of Touader and Lavrov. First of all, Moscow received from the UN an exemption from the embargo on the supply of weapons and military equipment to the country. He was introduced to stop the war, as we see, unsuccessfully.

To begin with, Russia supplied the CAR army with 900 Makarov pistols, 5,200 assault rifles and 840 Kalashnikov machine guns, 140 sniper rifles, 270 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and 20 MANPADS, as well as ammunition for them. Then 175 military instructors went to the country. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, only five of them were regular military personnel, the rest were civilians who were supposed to train locals to use Russian weapons.

Russian specialists started preparing the presidential guard – the president’s personal guard. Our soldiers are located in the former residence of Bokassa Berengo, 60 km from Bangui. The palace was abandoned long ago, but the former “emperor” was buried on its territory, so Bokassa’s relatives fiercely protested against the “desecration of the grave.” However, Bangui quickly put an end to this dispute, saying that the residence of the former “emperor” is in the use of the state, and it freely disposes of it as it wants. Russian instructors were also stationed in the cities of Sibut and Bangasu, where they assisted in the deployment of the CAR armed forces.

The current announcement of the dispatch of 300 Russian instructors to the CAR should slightly increase the domestic military presence in the country, which was previously rather limited.

Nevertheless, this presence was enough to ensure that normal presidential elections were held in the country, he said. Moscow City Duma Deputy Andrei Medvedev… “The role of Russia is key. For quite a long time it has been participating in the settlement of the peace process in the CAR, which is taking place with the permission and approval of the UN Security Council. Russia made no secret of the fact that it sent instructors who trained the local armed forces. Here you can identify its positive impact on safety. Of course, increasing the turnout depends on security, ”he told the FAN news agency.

The election results have yet to be summed up, but in any case, cooperation between Russia and the Central African Republic will continue.