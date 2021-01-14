It is not just another natural phenomenon; it is the most mysterious and, at the same time, the most beautiful. The only one who, under his cloak, brings forth childish joy in adults, surprise in the bored, illusion in the disbelievers, recollection in charlatans, inspiration in artists. When the snow falls, the rush subsides. Everything stops; we must give way to the celebration for the gift fallen from heaven. But why does snow have such a symbolic charge of positivism? What does it have to cause such fascination in people of all walks of life and latitudes?

The passage of the cold storm through Spain at the beginning of the year 2021 has revealed this power of attraction that a snowfall exerts on urbanites. The apocalyptic scenes in some Spanish cities, absolutely paralyzed by the thick layer of snow, made some rulers ask people to stay at home. The answer? Departures in droves (if necessary with skis) to celebrate joy with balls that it had snowed!

And not only the children took advantage of the situation to make snowmen or go sledding. Snow is celebrated at any age. In fact, it is the perfect excuse to return to that childhood that should never be completely lost. In that instant gratification lies one of the main – and powerful – reasons for its charm. “Of course, it happens that way because it is something extraordinary,” they will think. It is, but only in part. In cities in the south of the peninsula, the rareness of the phenomenon well justifies the mass reaction. But it is not only due to that. Even in places where its presence is more or less common in winter, when it arrives, it is highly celebrated. And above all it is shared … it is shared a lot. There is no social profile worth its salt that has not published (ad nauseam) scenes from his personal experience with snow. The networks, this time, have not burned; have faded to white.

Science and beauty



In the very essence of the flakes is another of the reasons why this meteorological phenomenon has always aroused so much interest. Few natural spectacles are as beautiful as that of the formation in perfect symmetry of the water when it crystallizes and a flake is born. These geometric sequences, even artistic, respond to a scientific why. A water molecule is made up of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atoms, forming an angle of 104.5 degrees. These are linked with bonds to their neighbors, forming tetrahedra. When the temperature drops, they get closer to each other and form structures six-sided. Math; pure and mysterious mathematics. Now, no two flakes are the same, they say. Depending on the path of these particles as they pass through the different atmospheric layers, and due to the variation in temperature and humidity of the air, ice crystals can grow in one way or another, giving rise to countless different forms. Since more than 400 years ago Keppler wrote a treatise on the subject, which began the science that studies the structure of solid bodies, many have been those who have analyzed this phenomenon. Among them, the experts of the International Association of Cryospheric Sciences stand out. Among other achievements, they are credited with creating a system for classifying snowflakes that still serves as a reference today. They maintain that, despite craving exclusive works of Nature, can be classified in ten basic ways: from the star-shaped crystals we are familiar with to less common ones such as dendrites or tree-shaped branches.

Symbology and religion



Perhaps this halo of natural caprice contributes to the fact that snowflakes have been converted by popular culture into symbols that are the protagonists of many stories, legends and even philosophies. The snowy white that named Wilhelm and Jacob Grimm’s historical tale, Snow White, is an eternal claim to purity. The same one that makes brides wear white or, in some Eastern cultures, serves as official mourning to show the ‘purifying’ power of death. It is also symbol of perfection. For example, in Zen philosophy. There is a proverb that says, “A snowflake never falls in the wrong place,” which means that nothing happens by chance. In this way of understanding the world it is one of the fundamental principles of Buddhist and Taoist philosophy: everything is perfect, in Nature and in life there is no good or bad, only perfection. And to illustrate that idea, a snowflake is chosen.

Art and literature



In the artistic field, the amount of works that snow has been able to inspire seems vast. The writer Menchu ​​Gutierrez carries out a deep review of the relationship between this atmospheric phenomenon and artistic creation, especially literary, in his book ‘Say the snow’ (Ed. Siruela, 2011). «Snow is a great creator of silence, a fundamental requirement for the creation. It creates distance between us and things, invites us to recollection and reflection, heightens our senses, ”says the writer who, in an interview with this newspaper, acknowledges that her favorite works related to snow are those in which it is not merely decorated, but has a “life of its own.” In his book there are fairy tales –The Snow Queen, by Andersen, for example–, works by Russian novelists such as Tolstoy or Dostoievkski, the poetry of Santôka, Char, Rilke or Marina Tsvietaieva, also the Japanese sensibility of authors like Tanizaki or Kawabata. “They are authors who seem to screen the silence of the snow or elevate it to the rank of protagonist,” he points out. For this author who has reflected in her essay on the power of attraction that snow exerts, it «has a particular alphabet, a grammar, and speaks an exclusive language, different from words. I have tried to get snow to write itself to address the universal themes of beauty, the ideal of runaway time or the relationship between creation and magic. I think that basically the snow serves as a mirror to those who contemplate it, ”he explains.

A landscape like no other



It does not matter whether it is in the city, as an exception, or in the countryside, where it is perceived as an omen of “goods”, attending to the saying. «I believe in the strong impression we have that snow carries out a earth purification task and that this operation produces a similar effect on us. It’s as if it washes our eyes and allows us to see in a new way », continues the writer from Madrid living in Cantabria. He agrees on the fascination it produces, both in the city and in the country. «It erases one reality and establishes another. The known world is buried and under its white cloak, but reality is there.

Those who know this attraction very well are the mountaineers. Óscar Gogorza is one of them who, despite being born on the coast, “spends his life” going to the snow. At least for the expected three months you can practice your favorite sports, ski touring and ice climbing. In his case, he was “hooked”, first of all by “the sound of his footsteps, in the middle of winter, alone, concentrating on his footfall … That absolute silence is only brought by the snow», He believes. The fascination, if any, comes through the senses. “The white mantle, in addition to making the mountain more beautiful, gives a sensation of fabulous serenity that is not experienced in other seasons.” At this point in the cold wave, surely this state of annoyance has settled in the minds of many to displace the initial illusion.

INSPIRATION UNDER ZERO

All artistic disciplines have surrendered to the captivating power of snow as an inspirational element. Here, a selection.

Editorial reasons This editorial has snow and cold as ‘leitmotive’. The snow will come soon. It is felt in the air », is his motto. Its catalog includes works to soak up this landscape ad nauseam, such as ‘Hôzuki, Mitsuko’s bookstore’, by Aki Shimazak; London’s ‘The Call of the Wild’ or the classic of Nordic literature ‘Gray Moss Burns’, by Thor Vilhjálmsson.

Essential Russian literature Russian literature and poetry, how could it be otherwise, usually turn the snow into something more than a background landscape. To soak up it, readings by Leo Tolstoy (author of Anna Karenina, War and Peace) or Fyodor Dostoyevski (Crime and Punishment, The Karamazov Brothers) are essential. The cinema also made adaptations of the most famous works.

Painters on white Art historian Laura Franch reviews the painters who have best reflected the snowy landscape. Although he cautions, “there is so much to choose from,” he quotes T Allen Lawson and his “beautiful landscapes and snowy barns of Wyoming and Maine” or illustrations by the Japanese Basui Hasui. But if he has to choose, he sticks with the “unmistakable” Eyvind Earle, pictured.

For perfect crimes The appeal of the winter landscape does not go unnoticed by series scriptwriters. It is no coincidence that police plots proliferate in northern lands, honoring the acclaimed generation of Nordic crime novel authors. With permission from the series dedicated to the Swedish agent Wallander, it is time to quote the Icelandic thrillers ‘Fortitude’ or ‘Trapped’, where the snow suffocates.