When Joshua Knobe was younger, he knew an indie rock musician who sang “heartbreaking stuff that made people feel terrible.” On one occasion he saw a video on YouTube, with her music as an accompaniment, that had a suicidal motive. “That was the theme of his music,” he said. “So I was perplexed by it, because I also felt it had tremendous value.”

This is the paradox of sad music: we generally don’t enjoy being sad, but we do enjoy art that makes us feel that way.

Knobe is now an experimental philosopher and psychologist at Yale University in Connecticut—and he’s married to that indie rock singer. In a new study, published in the Journal of Aesthetic Education, he and some colleagues addressed this paradox.

Patrik Juslin, a music psychologist at Uppsala University in Sweden, and other scientists have proposed that because sadness is such an intense emotion, perhaps its presence can elicit a positive empathic reaction: feeling someone’s sadness can really move you. somehow prosocial.

“You feel alone, you feel isolated,” Knobe said. “And then there’s this experience where you listen to some music, or pick up a book, and you feel like you’re not so alone.”

To test that hypothesis, Knobe, his former student Tara Venkatesan, and George Newman, a psychologist at the Rotman School of Management in Toronto, set up an experiment.

First, they gave one of four song descriptions to more than 400 participants. One description was a song that “conveys complex and deep emotions” but was “very technically flawed.” Another described a “technically flawless” song that “does not convey complex or deep emotions.” The third was described as deeply emotional and technically flawless, and the fourth as technically flawed and emotionless.

Participants were asked to indicate, on a seven-point scale, whether their song “embodies what music is about.” The goal was to clarify how important emotional expression was to music on an intuitive level. In general, participants reported that deeply emotional but technically flawed songs better reflected the essence of the music.

Overall, the emotions participants felt that were deeply rooted in “what music is about” were also the ones that made people feel most connected to one another in conversation: love, joy, loneliness, sadness, ecstasy, calm, pain

Mario Attie-Picker, a philosopher at Loyola University Chicago who helped lead the research, proposed that we may listen to music not because of an emotional reaction, but because of a sense of connection to others. Applied to sad music: Our love of music isn’t a direct appreciation of sadness, it’s an appreciation of connection. Knobe and Venkatesan quickly agreed.

But this explanation raises more questions. Who are we connecting with? With the artist? With our past selves? With an imaginary person? And how can sad music be “what it’s about”? Doesn’t the power of art derive, in part, from its ability to expand experience?

The researchers acknowledged the complexity of their topic and the limitations of existing work. And then Attie-Picker offered a less philosophical argument for her results: “It just feels good.”

By: OLIVER WHANG