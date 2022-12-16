GUILHEM MARION PhD in Sciences Cogntives de la Musique, École normale supérieure (ENS) – PSL Friday, December 16, 2022, 09:24



In 2015, Spotify published an interactive map of music tastes by city online. It collected the tastes of listeners in different corners of the world: in New York, The Chainsmokers were in the lead; Mia was successful in Berlin and Mc Nego do Borel in Rio de Janeiro.

We know that musical tastes evolve over time, in addition to varying between regions and even between social groups. However, when we are born, our brains are very similar. What changes over time? What happens at the brain level that affects our musical tastes so much?

It has to do with the fact that when we listen to music, our brain is constantly predicting what is going to happen next. These predictions are different depending on where we come from, and listening to new music generally causes the brain to create, undo or reorganize its neural connections (neural plasticity). So the next time we listen to music of a similar genre, we will be more accurate in our prediction.

Interestingly, the way we predict musical events directly affects the pleasure and emotions we feel, as well as certain cognitive abilities such as memory and attention. That’s why the music we’ve been exposed to in our lives also affects the way we enjoy a song when we first hear it.

Musical expectations influence



We have just published a study that shows that our brain constantly predicts the next note while listening to melodies, without us realizing it. Consciously in musicians, and unconsciously in the rest of the population.

For each note that is heard, the mental prediction is mixed with the note that is actually played, thus creating a prediction error. That is, a kind of neural score that measures how well (or how badly) our brain predicted the note.

As early as 1956, Leonard Meyer, an American composer and musicologist, suggested that musical emotions were induced by the satisfaction and frustration of listeners’ expectations. Since then, these works have evolved a lot and have made it possible to understand the link between expectations and other more complex feelings. For example, the ability to memorize sequences of notes is much better when participants are able to predict the notes for these sequences.

In the history of cognitive neuroscience, pleasure has often been linked to the reward system, and in particular to learning. For example, there are studies indicating that certain dopaminergic neurons respond to prediction error. This allows us, among other things, to learn to predict the environment around us.

It is not yet clear whether pleasure leads to learning or learning leads to pleasure, but the two are undoubtedly related. And the same goes for music.

In fact, when listening to music, the events that are moderately predicted are the ones that generate the most pleasure. In other words, events that are too simple, too predictable, and not necessarily conducive to learning generate little pleasure, and the same is true of overly complex events. And it is the events in between, complex enough to be interesting, but also consistent enough with our predictions to be structured, that generate the most pleasure.

These predictions depend on our origin



The way we predict musical events is inseparable from our musical culture. For example, the researchers met with the Sami people, who stretch from the north of Sweden to the north of the Kola Peninsula (Russia). Their traditional music, called yoiks, is very different from Western music and has had very little contact with Western culture.

In this study, Sámi, Finnish and European musicians (from various countries unrelated to yoiks) were asked to listen to different fragments of yoiks with which they were unfamiliar and sing the last note that had been removed beforehand.

The results showed that the Sámi were the best predictors of the note, followed by the Finns, who are more exposed to Sámi music than participants from the rest of Europe. This confirms that our musical culture (the music we have been exposed to in our lives) influences the way we predict unknown musical events.

Rock, waltz and Balkan music



In music, time can be divided in different ways. Western music usually divides the beat into 4 (as in rock, which is the most common division) or into 3 beats (as in the waltz). However, other musical cultures divide time into what Western music theory calls “skewed time signatures.” Balkan music, for example, is known to use asymmetric time signatures like 9 beats or 7 beats.

A 2005 study composed folk tunes with symmetrical or asymmetrical time signatures. Babies of different ages were then introduced to these melodies by adding one more measure or removing it at particular points. The 12-month-olds spent significantly more time looking at the screen when the changes occurred in the symmetrical measurements than if they occurred in the asymmetrical ones. That is, they detected an alteration of a structure that they already knew. Something that 6-month-old babies couldn’t get.

Much research remains to be done to understand, among other things, the impact of social influences and individual sensibilities on our musical tastes. However, we already have an important clue to understand why they are so diverse: our musical culture (defined by the music we have listened to in our lives) distorts perception and makes us prefer some pieces to others based on their similarity (or difference). ) with the pieces we already know.

This article has been published in The Conversation.