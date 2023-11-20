Almost 7 million on TV, a transversal interest that goes beyond the tennis audience, the conditions for becoming an icon like Tomba and Valentino Rossi. Palazzi from StageUp: “They were Gascons, he proposes a different image than usual”
Almost seven million people glued to their televisions, record audience for a tennis match broadcast in Italy, complete with listening groups that are usually organized for Sanremo or the national football team. The final of the ATP Finals against world no. 1 Djokovic, although lost, established Jannik Sinner in the collective imagination of the country.
#Sinner #atypical #Italian