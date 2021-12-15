December 22 is coming up. The key date. The day that millions of Spaniards will be sitting in front of your television, pending the radio or with your mobile updating every second to know if they are millionaires.

Some will play a tenth and others will carry a multitude of Christmas Lottery numbers. Some will choose their tenths at random and many others will select those figures that, by tradition or superstition, they think they give them luck.

Rub the tenth to attract luck

One of the most common hobbies when facing this draw is that of rub our tenth against an element that we consider will bring us luck. And for tastes, the colors. There are those who rub their tenth on the pregnant belly Y others do it in the bald head from family, friends and, why not, even strangers. Many of us think of protagonist of the Christmas Lottery ads for long years in our country.

But the superstitions go further. Rubbing the tenth against a hump can become common as well as against the back of a black cat. We remember the names of two of the most popular administrations in our country: ‘The hunchback of luck’ in Madrid and ‘The black cat’ in Barcelona.

In the administration of Preciados street there is a ‘hunchback’ against whom locals and strangers rub their tenth in search of luck. Something that also happens in ‘Doña Manolita’, place of worship at the Christmas Lottery. Many players ask to spend their tenths against the box of Manuela de Pablo, the founder of the establishment.

The chance of the game does not understand reasons. Therefore, and although it has no apparent explanation, many of us perform some of the aforementioned rituals to catch a little (big) pinch of money in the Christmas Lottery drawing. Anything goes.