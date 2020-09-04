In March, telecommuting was forcibly established as the only alternative that allowed hundreds of companies to continue operating. During these almost six months, many of those companies have been preparing to reinstate their workers around the summer, because the goal has always been to get back to the office. But is it really necessary? What do we gain by sharing workspace?

Research to date ensures that working a day or two a week from home increases the motivation and productivity of employees, as well as their well-being by reducing stress from commuting to the office and difficulties in reconciling. But these investigations also coincide on a key point: what is beneficial for those who invest only a few days a month telecommuting works against those who do it every day.

“Negative consequences can be especially severe for those who work at home for most of the week,” according to the meta-analysis. The good, the bad and the unknown about telecommuting, conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and published in the APA. Spending a lot of time working alone reduces the possibility of creating new ideas together with others, of innovating and of receiving feedback when carrying out tasks. Loneliness can affect performance, creativity, reasoning, and decision-making.

Yahoo employees have already seen these effects. In 2012, the company promoted a teleworking policy for the vast majority of its employees. At the beginning of the following year, they had to backtrack and ban continuously working from home. This failure then demonstrated the handicaps of this way of organizing, although it seems to have already been forgotten: in recent months giants like Twitter and Facebook have sent their staff to telecommute indefinitely.

In the email that Yahoo sent to its employees, the company assured that “some of the best decisions and learnings come from discussions in the hallways and in the cafeteria, from meeting new people and from impromptu team meetings.” Office work is social and that is why this is a theory that experts continue to maintain today.

“With work at home it is easy to maintain communication within the department itself, but many interactions with other areas of the company are lost,” explains Alejandro Pociña, President of Steelcase in Spain. “It is easy for someone who goes four months without having physical interactions, and not just professionals, with their colleagues to lose a level of commitment to the company. When you share a coffee, stop in the hall or eat with your colleagues, you also create a feeling of belonging to a group that you don’t have at home ”, adds Fernando Calvo, Director of People & Culture at Hays Spain.

An investigation carried out by the firm Workplace Trends in 2019 found that only 5% of people who telecommute continuously continue to feel part of the company and maintain the intention to continue with the company they are working for. “In that same study, the time spent working with other people to generate ideas and projects had dropped by 60%,” explains Pociña.

This lack of a sense of belonging to the company increases the risk that talent will be lost. “It makes sense for it to happen,” says Calvo. “In huge cities like London, where teleworking is more common, it is also more common for there to be more voluntary turnover, for employees to choose to change projects often. Detachment is more common ”. Especially if you telecommute from day one and there is little chance to socialize and feel part of the company.

The learning processes at the beginning of the professional career also suffer if they have to be done remotely. “When young people start working, they usually look at their colleagues and learn a lot by observing the dynamics of the company,” says Calvo. Networking in person also helps them solve problems with more confidence than through a computer.

Telecommuting forever?

There is no going back with this trend: if there is something in agreement with those who work in the management of human resources in companies, it is that teleworking will be much more common from now on. The ideal situation most defended so far is to be able to intersperse days at the office with working from home. But there are those who defend that we are heading towards a scenario where all the companies that can afford it will have the largest possible number of remote workers.

“From a strategic point of view, telework opens the door to a globalization of talent”, says Jordi Damià, founding partner of Setesca and professor at EADA. “It makes it easier for a clerk in Sudan to work for a company in Norway, and vice versa. The moment this happens, competitiveness will increase dramatically among companies: they will have to offer good conditions to attract talent that could work anywhere in the world. We will tend not to work only for one company, but for several ”.

According to Damià’s experience, who works hand in hand with different companies, “what we are seeing in the face of September, which is when companies start to start up and shape budgets, is that there are important changes aimed at extending teleworking to medium and long term ”.