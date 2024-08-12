Take a quick look at your surroundings. You also have a friend who you think is more of a friend than he really is. That is to say, for you that person is a light, useful and even fun link, he is on the periphery of your life; but for him you are at the centre and he expects more dedication and commitment. This asymmetry, typical of difficult loves, is difficult to manage among friends where, especially when it is necessary to establish gradations, it is preferred to be ambiguous and let the fantasy of friendship grow.

We have learned that the health of relationships rests on reciprocity and trust, but we cannot avoid establishing continuous secret hierarchies of friends, organizing a private ranking that we would flatly deny before a judge, but which governs our social life. This hierarchy creates tension above all in the universe of almost-friends, fragile and undefined links that make our lives better but are not among the five essential ones that make up our primary social network.

Friendship can arise when you share a terrible boss—nothing unites more than a common enemy—or when you have escaped from the same chat Parents can make friends on a trip, at the gym or at the bar, during a master’s degree or when both have been stranded for a summer in Madrid. These are circumstances that favour the creation of a useful and affectionate bond, but which may not survive the return of normality. Or perhaps it will, for one of the parties.

Sociologist Claude Fisher of the University of Berkeley, California, speaks of the “asymmetrical expectations” that are created between near-friends or medium friendsas they are called in the academic world. This imbalance can be a latent source of conflict. “Classifying friendships according to their dimension—weak, medium, strong—makes a certain intuitive sense, given the lack of precision in the language for placing friends—in the United States, everyone from a lover to an acquaintance is called a friend—but it is not the best way to do it. Fisher, who has studied American friendships for years and clarifies via email that this is her area of ​​expertise, says, “I think that is the best way to classify friendships.” expertisesays that he would prefer “a system where it is better understood that there are friends from various backgrounds and with whom bonds of different intensity are created.”

The medium friends They are genuine friends, they share history, interests, codes and jokes. They are useful for staying informed and can help, for example, to change jobs —the essay The strength of weak ties, Sociologist Mark S. Granovetter’s study shows that 84 percent of people who had gotten a job had done so through a contact. But unlike close friends, they don’t get unlimited attention and energy. If a near-friend receives a serious diagnosis, what would be appropriate: calling them every day, going to doctor’s appointments with them, cooking them chicken soup, or sending them a polite message wishing them a speedy recovery?

“It all depends on the social structure of each individual. Some people’s social network is made up of weak ties, probably because they lack a primary network. We live in a society where establishing those five strong ties can sometimes be complicated,” says Cinthya Molina, a clinical psychologist, adding: “Someone with a well-established primary network may consider the rest of their contacts as light and utilitarian, almost to escape from their world, while for the other person those relationships will have another value.”

“We have limited time and budget to spend on friends. That’s why we can’t put them all on the same level, some will be closer and others less. Some will reach the podium of best friends because of the long shared history, because, when someone has been through hard times with us, we tend to always have them close,” explains Beverley Fehr, social psychologist and researcher at the University of Winnipeg, via email.

In her research, Fehr has found that physical proximity is crucial to the type of friendship that forms. “Even though we can keep in touch online, studies show that friends drift apart when one moves to another city. Sometimes we decide to keep a friendship with a coworker at bay to avoid taking sides in the event of a conflict or in case one gets promoted and the other doesn’t. The degree of friendship will also depend on similarity. Those who share values ​​and attitudes are more likely to become close friends.”

Academics such as Oxford University evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar—often cited for creating the Dunbar number in 1993, which established that the human brain cannot carry more than 150 “stable and significant” relationships over a lifetime—depict social life in concentric circles: the center is occupied by the closest people, who number no more than five, including the partner. On the second level there are about 15 people; on the third, between 30 and 40; and on the fourth, there are acquaintances. Would the almost-friends go to the second or third circle or would they stay on the periphery? It is an unsolved enigma.

In her research, Dunbar has observed that people change their first circle of friends extremely slowly, about one per decade. Friends from college years in particular seem set in stone, relationships that require little maintenance and pick up where they left off no matter how much time has passed.

However, there is a lot of turnover in the third and fourth circles. Young adults typically turn over 30% to 40% of their friends each year. The pace slows as we age. Friends drop in rank when children move to a new school, or when there is a job change or a move. They rise in rank when they meet again in a common situation, such as a divorce or a parent’s illness.

Dunbar believes that we are not more explicit with our almost-friends because we want to keep the door open. Beverley Fehr has found that when faced with a conflict of loyalties with a friend, medium friendwe tend to withdraw and adopt a passive attitude, as if hoping that time will sort it out. It’s a mix of politeness and selfishness. We may have to pick it up a few years later, because what science has also shown is that as we age, social life shrinks to one or two people. It’s not a bad strategy: Fehr says that research shows increasingly strong benefits to the art of cultivating almost-friends. “Lightweight social interactions, without high expectations or a sense of obligation, are liberating, improving our mood and sense of belonging to a group, benefiting even shy people,” she says. Studies show that groups that work well tend to be made up of broad-spectrum friends, where very close ties are mixed with more superficial ones. Maybe harmony is about not trying to guess who’s who. In the end, we’re all almost friends with someone.

