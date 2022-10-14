Many of us were surprised when it was revealed that dead space would have a remake. It was in 2013 when the last installment in the series came into our hands, and many thought that if we would ever see this franchise again, it would be with a reboot or with dead space 4 Thus, the developers tell us how they decided to make a remake.

We recently had the chance to chat with a couple of EA Motive reps about the game that’s due out in January 2023. So we didn’t miss the opportunity to ask: why a remake and not a new game? This is what they told us:

“When we were finishing our previous project, Star Wars: Squadrons, we were trying to figure out what to do with the team that we had at Motive. We looked at what we had, counted various members who worked on the original Dead Space, and they all yelled ‘Dead Space, Dead Space,’ presented it to our VPs, and they agreed. There was talk about doing a remake or a remaster, but at the end of the day we decided to do a remake as it’s a great game. We all have a nostalgic reception, and the goal was to figure out how to stay true to that nostalgia. You can enjoy the game today, but it’s not exactly how you remember it, you fantasize about it more, and we try to stay true to the fantasy that fans remember.”

the remake of dead space It will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on January 27, 2023. In related topics, here you can check our preview of this title. In the same way, the developers tell us about the great novelty of this installment.

Editor’s note:

Although I would also have liked to see a new installment, the idea of ​​a remake makes a lot of sense. Almost 10 years have passed, not only do we have to honor our memories of the game, but we have to introduce this series to a whole new audience.

Via: Atomix.