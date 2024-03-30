Have you ever wondered why we forget certain things while others remain etched in our memory as if they were unbreakable? A fascinating study by a team of neuroscientists in the United States has shed light on this brain enigma, revealing the intricate mechanisms behind our memories.

Published in the prestigious journal Science, this study takes us on a journey inside the mammalian brain, using mice as test subjects.

Scientists monitored the neural activity of these rodents as they navigated a maze in search of a sweet reward at the end. What they discovered was revealing: our important experiences are marked by what they called “sharp waves”bursts of neural activity that act as labels for storing long-term memories.

When the mice took a break to enjoy their reward, these sharp waves repeated over and over again in their brains, cementing the experience in their memory. Even during sleep, these same waves reproduced the day's experiences, transforming them into lasting memories.

However, not all experiences are equally memorable. Events that did not trigger these sharp waves were not stored in long-term memory, suggesting that our brain has a selective filter to decide what deserves to be remembered and what can be forgotten.

How can we leverage this knowledge to improve our retention capacity? Scientists suggest that taking a moment to reflect after an experience can be key. This pause activates the sharp waves, increasing the probability that the memory will be permanently recorded in our memory.

For example, if you are a fan of watching series or movies, stopping and reflecting after each episode can improve your ability to remember them. Likewise, going for a walk after watching a movie can help consolidate those memories in your mind.