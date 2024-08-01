South African writer JM Coetzee recounts how, during his university years, he was drawn to the purity of mathematics, as well as to the arcane symbols it expresses.

However, academic regulations did not allow the study of pure mathematics “exclusively”, but rather mathematics had to be combined with physics. Things were complicated for Coetzee, who, as he states in his memoirs, lacked the sensitivity to grasp the weight and measure of the real world.

He would never understand the reason for certain phenomena. For example, he would never understand why a bouncing ball stops bouncing at some point. Then there were the terms that have so much to do with kinetic energy and that become analytical hypotheses to be expressed with symbols of Greek origin. All these things were too unpleasant for Coetzee. His was something else; what happens is that he was very young and was not yet sufficiently armed to realize that physics is much more than a series of formulas that express the reality of the world. It often happens.

To perceive the greatness of physics, one must not only immerse oneself in the world of reality, but also discover what drives it, that is, the laws and principles that govern the behavior of matter. It is the same as in works of fiction, where the characters and their conflicts, as well as the plot, are conditioned by different causes. The most important thing is still what is not seen.

Without going any further, in Hell The Divine Comedywhen Dante descends to the eighth circle on the back of Geryon, he anticipates the Galilean Law of Invariance, as pointed out at the time by the physicist Leonardo Rizzi, from the University of Trento, in an academic article published in the journal Nature April 7, 2005.

It all happens when Dante is riding Geryon ready to descend to the eighth circle. He feels panic, but Virgil embraces him to calm his fear in this rite of passage. And it is here, in Canto XVII, verses 115 to 117, where Dante’s intuition appears, when he says: “The monster sailed, slowly, slowly; sometimes it rose, sometimes it fell, but I only perceive it when the wind whips me.”

Without a doubt, as Leonardo Rizzi points out, we have to realise that Dante was three centuries ahead of what is called Galileo’s relativity, a principle which states that the perception and measurement of physical magnitudes vary depending on the chosen reference system. For this reason, when we fly in an airplane we feel as if we were not moving. Galileo expressed it from the sea, with the example of a ship, but Dante recited it while flying on the back of a beast, accompanied by Virgil, before descending to the eighth circle, where he only perceived movement when the air currents hit his face. Without a doubt, if Coetzee had known these things, he would have seen physics with different eyes.

Note: JM Coetzee’s memoirs have been published in Spanish by Random House Mondadori under the title Scenes from a provincial life.

