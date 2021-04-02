Are you going to eat lamb this Sunday? I do, and I bet many of their refrigerators keep a safe place, if not a shoulder or half suckling pig, yes some tender lamb chops. This Sunday Easter or Resurrection is celebrated and, as in the weeks that precede it, the classic thing is to eat waking soup, torrijas and cod (a reminder of the many centuries that the abstinence precepts were respected in meats), the gastronomic rules they dictate that the typical thing for Easter day is jamar cordero. Roasted, stewed in a stew, fried … The paschal lamb is usually the star of a menu, whether we are religious or not, it has strong spiritual roots.

According to the Old Testament, lamb was what God ordered to sacrifice to the Jews before liberating them from Egypt, and lamb’s blood was what those same slaves used to paint their doors, distinguish them and prevent plagues from entering them. The Hebrew Passover (from which the word “Passover” comes from) was from then on the most solemn holiday on the Jewish calendar, commemorating precisely the end of their former slavery and in which the lamb was never lacking. Sacrificed in the same temple in Jerusalem, if possible, a question that prompted many Hebrews to celebrate Passover in that city and to celebrate a ritual meal with lamb, unleavened bread, bitter herbs and wine. The New Testament says that Jesus and his disciples did so too: the story of the Last Supper and the subsequent passion of Christ are key elements in the liturgy of Good Thursday and Good Friday. Christian tradition soon established a parallel between the lamb that the Jews sacrificed to God for Passover (the Korban Pesach) and the sacrifice that Jesus lived on the cross. In the Gospel of Saint John the words “behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world” appear referring to the prophet of Bethlehem, and here and there metaphors that link Jesus with the image of a lamb are scattered throughout the Bible innocent, pure and obedient to his shepherd.

The Agnus Dei became one of the symbolic representations of Christ and already in the fourteenth century there is documentary evidence that the consumption of lamb in Spain was a fundamental piece of Christian Holy Week. It was eaten on Easter Sunday and served to partially appease the craving for meat that the faithful felt after a long Lent without a trace of carnivorous food. In the year 325, the Council of Nicaea had established that Easter be celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon of the spring equinox, which is why it has no fixed date and each year it can fall between March 22 and April 25. These jumps in the calendar may seem somewhat arbitrary, but in reality they always coincide with a lunar calendar to which Nature is faithful: Easter coincides with the beginning of spring and with the best time to eat lamb meat. It is when suckling ewes can graze on fresh pastures, improving the quality of their milk, and also the time when lambs born in winter reach the optimum age for consumption. Despite the fact that “paschal lamb” is an expression used to name one of the commercial categories of lamb meat (that of an animal older than 4 months and less than a year old), the curious thing is that now at Easter we usually eat lamb suckling (30 to 45 days old) or recental (up to 4 months old), which is in its prime. The paschal has a stronger flavor that is currently not much appreciated, but it was the favorite of our ancestors. Eat lamb this Sunday and remember them.