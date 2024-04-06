Babies that sob and kick. People who cross themselves when taking off. Young people who applaud when landing… And people who cry. These are some of the common sights on airplanes. Today, let's focus on the last one. While those who are part of the so-called Mile High Club (the mile high club) are those who have had sexual relations on an aircraft on some occasion, the Mile Cry Club (the crying club) is made up of those who have shed some flying tears… And there are many more than those who have enjoyed the pleasure among the clouds.

“Crying on a plane is often a natural emotional response to a variety of situations that can occur during travel. “The very intense emotions that traveling by plane generates for some people.” Many times we are facing a farewell or a reunion. “The fear or anxiety that many passengers suffer when flying also comes into play, mainly because it is something that is out of the passenger's control, and because of the worry that an accident will occur. These emotions can cause crying as a natural response to stress. As if that were not enough, traveling by plane can sometimes be exhausting, especially on long flights or when crossing multiple time zones. Tiredness and fatigue can increase emotional sensitivity and make people more likely to cry,” explains Adela González Marín, Doctor in Psychology and President of the Spanish Association of Aviation Psychology (AEPA).

The propensity to cry is even more pronounced when passengers decide to watch a sad movie. It is not the same as seeing the end of Past Lives in the living room than on board an airplane. That's what happened to Andrew Scott, protagonist of the series Ripley and from the movie unknown, when seeing Up. “The stewardess came to ask me if everything was okay,” she explains in the Late Night with Seth Meyers . “If someone is going to see that movie on a plane, they would have to announce it to those sitting in the same row so that they don't think they are suffering a mental crisis,” responds the presenter.

“Those people who are prone to getting emotional easily may be able to avoid sad content,” says Adela González Marín. As the academic article suggests The Riddle of Human Emotional Crying: A Challenge for Emotion Researchers (The enigma of human emotional crying: a challenge for emotion researchers ), By offering most airlines personal screens and headphones, a scenario is also generated capable of creating a perception of loneliness in which human beings can feel freer to cry. When traveling by plane, the passenger has a lot of time with himself, away from all daily activities to stay seated without much to do. This can result in you thinking more about your emotions, fears, worries, and even having melancholic feelings.

As Dr. Tara Swart stated in this article in the American version of Traveler “The lower than usual atmospheric pressure typical of airplanes causes mild hypoxia in the brain (low oxygen levels). This affects our cognition and makes us less able to regulate our emotions and manage stress. This usually manifests itself in people who cry when watching sad movies or who, in general, feel nervous.”

It is not recommended to avoid it

The experts consulted agree that we should not avoid crying. “It can be a very healthy way to combat the stress of flying and release tension. To avoid nerves, you can do breathing exercises when boarding or drink a relaxing infusion that relieves the tension of fear to which the tension of the trip is added. The fear of flying usually occurs in people who need to have things under control or people who amplify sensations… In the end, crying is a much better form of self-management than screaming,” says Anabel Fernández Álvarez, Aeronautical Psychologist and Psychotherapist.

“I understand that it is not pleasant, but it is a form of regulation of our system. Repression of emotions does not usually work when solving problematic situations. It enhances the feeling of inadequacy and shame. It is better to opt for a coping approach. To regulate our emotions when flying, we can seek emotional support if we travel with company or opt for self-regulation strategies such as breathing, relaxation or meditation,” agrees Raquel Molero, psychologist and director of AraPsychology.

Although there are no specific seats on a plane that cause more chances of crying, the truth is that there are some factors that can influence how we feel during the flight and, therefore, encourage the propensity to cry. Adela González Marín lists for S Fashion tal factors and which seats are the most delicate for those who have a greater tendency to have a bad time on flights.

– Seats near the planes: “Seats near the wings of the plane tend to experience less turbulence, which can help some people feel more comfortable, calmer and less likely to experience anxiety,” he explains.

– Window seats: “Some people find comfort in looking out the window during the flight, which can help them feel calmer. However, others may feel more anxious when seeing the height from the window,” she says.

– Seats at the front of the plane: “Seats at the front of the plane may experience less noise and vibration from the engine, which can make the flight quieter and more relaxing for some people,” he says.

“On the other hand, those people with a phobia of being in closed spaces may feel worse in the back of the plane. Ultimately, the propensity to cry during a flight may depend more on individual factors, such as level of anxiety, stress or personal emotions, than on the specific location of the seats on the plane,” he comments.

Crying on a plane can be an uncomfortable experience for some people due to the presence of other passengers. “However, when faced with the need to cry in private, going to the bathroom may be an option. If you feel distressed and need support, you should speak to a crew member. They are trained to handle various situations and can offer help,” explains González Marín.

Finally, experts warn that drinking alcohol is not a good idea, as it worsens dehydration, something that already affects most passengers due to cabin pressurization. In this way, alcohol, together with hypoxia, can make us more susceptible and can increase emotional sensitivity, thus encouraging crying.