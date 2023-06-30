Of Elena Meli

There’s no mix of succulent fats and carbohydrates in nature, so the brain didn’t evolve to handle them in moderation. They are high-calorie foods, but they don’t immediately fill you up or make you full

Foods that drip fat and calories they are irresistible to many and are a temptation that can frustrate days and days of strict dieting. If we love them so much it’s all the fault of thegut-brain axisa direct connection between belly and head that a group of researchers from Columbia University of New York has discovered in mice: when we eat greedy foods, intestinal receptors are activated which send a signal to the brain which in turn triggers a very strong desire to eat again and again.

Junk food designed at the table for … To date it is not possible to interfere with this mechanism, but know why foods less suitable for a diet are so irresistible can help put in place some effective countermeasure. There are two main reasons why a food is liked, the composition in nutrients or proteins, fats and carbohydrates, and the mere sensation that it gives us when eating it: the taste, the smell, the sensation we feel in the mouth. The junk food knows how to make himself irresistible from both points of view: french fries, sweet snacks, fast food hamburgers are a perfect combination of salt, sugar and fat; moreover they are often created on purpose to be palatable, for example by focusing on dynamic contrast (food crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside) or on the ability to increase salivation (the more saliva increases, the more the food literally slips into the mouth and fills the taste buds, becoming greedy). Furthermore, industrial or highly processed foods are in themselves more irresistible than simple foods because in nature there is no mix of carbohydrates and succulent fats and therefore our brains did not evolve to be able to do them manage with measure, so he lights up very much when he eats them. Finally, junk foods are designed to make the brain think it's eating, but not enough to make him feel full: they have lots of calories but don't fill you up immediately, so they lead to eating a lot before realizing they are satisfied.

What foods to choose Thanks to all these reasons they are very tasty and therefore become a lot recognizable to the brain, who remembers well the pleasant feeling he had eating them and therefore wants to try it again. How to trick the brain into giving it the gratification he needs, without going to look for it in junk food? First you have to make the right choice: the consolation food d pleasure, good and anti-stress but often high in calories and too rich in fat and/or sugar, making it difficult to control it can alter the hormonal balance of hunger and satiety. The exceptions to the rule therefore serve because we need happiness and if we deny that of the palate we risk not having lasting results from the diet, but we must choose well: ten grams of dark chocolate, for example, can be a viable option because it doesn't have too much sugar and fat and is rich in antioxidants. Furthermore, in planning a diet it is useful to ask ourselves what it would cost us more to give up, to include that food in the diet: if you have a sweet tooth for pizza, banishing it forever is a sure way to fail.

The diet begins at the supermarket And if there are no temptations at home, the desire for high-calorie or unhealthy food subsides by itself: this is why keeping the free dispensation from everything you don't want or can't eat while on a diet it helps to follow the rules and above all to eat less and better. Shopping wisely, without having huge stocks but aiming for the variety of foods, focusing on fruit, vegetables and in general on whole and unprocessed (processed) foods, allows you to change the menu often and mix the ingredients to gratify yourself with the novelties and try the sensations that the brain loves: a carrot in hummus is not exactly like a filled biscuit, but combines the sensations of crunchiness and softness that make a dish pleasant. Cleaning up the pantry of all unhealthy foods is essential because if there are no high-calorie and unhealthy foods in the house it will obviously be difficult to eat them. Better then keep it handy and in nice view healthy foods, eliminating the bowls of candies and chocolates in favor of walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts to be shelled (a little effort to eat them helps to contain the dose). Small strategies can also prove useful during meals: leave the salad on the table and keeping the pasta tray on the kitchen counter helps you eat a little more vegetables and reduce carbohydrates, because having to get up to help yourself decreases the doses. Better to put right away aside the overcooked food and to preserve healthy leftovers, such as cooked vegetables or egg salad, use transparent film or glass containers so that they are immediately visible in the refrigerator, instead arranging the pasta in bowls that do not allow the contents or wedges to be seen savory pie in silver paper.