May 4th is here and social media is filling up with posts about starwars. Surely you have wondered why this happens. The reason is that it is already enough years that this date is taken as a day to celebrate the successful creation of george lucas.

The choice of day is given due to the pronunciation of the date in English. This is said ‘may the fourth‘ which sounds like ‘may the force be with you‘, a well-known phrase from the franchise. That is why every year we have the star wars day during this date.

Although it has been celebrated for many years, the Star Wars Day is ‘official’ since 2011. It was on that date when a large number of fans gathered in Toronto, Canada to share their love for the saga. Since then it has become an annual event that even its creators adopted.

Source: Disney

After it passed into the hands of waltdisney the company always celebrates the star wars day with events in their parks. It is also the announcement point for new series, video games and other products of the Star Wars. For example, in 2022 a new trailer for the series of Obi Wanjust on that day.

The star wars day It was created to celebrate everything that this saga has achieved, which has millions of followers around the world. With the importance it achieved in popular culture, it is understandable why everyone gets on the train during each May the fourth. Now that you know his reason for being, maybe he wants to join you too.

What other day is there to celebrate Star Wars?

Besides of star wars day there are another couple of dates related to the franchise that fans celebrate. The first one is immediately after with ‘revenge of the fifth‘ on May 5. This originated as a play on words with Revenge of the Sith, the name of episode III. Instead of celebrating the entire saga, each person’s favorite villains are remembered.

Source: Birmingham Live

The other date is May 25, since it was the day when starwars It hit theaters for the first time in that distant year of 1977. This is also officially known as the day of the franchise, at least in Los Angeles California. Of course, most prefer May 4. Do you celebrate any of these dates?

