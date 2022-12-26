Today we will tell you all about this topic – here’s what was found out

A study was conducted at Yale University in which it was observed that when we bite our partner, behavior known as “tender aggression,” is a way of telling your loved one that we are in control of emotions. Furthermore, it has also been revealed that this “tender aggression” can manifest itself in the least expected moments.

As already mentioned, those who they bite people who love do it to control their emotions and show that they are in love. So if your partner at an unexpected moment bites you for no reason, you need to try not to get upset. This, in fact, is one of the many ways that it shows how much a person loves you.

There are different forms of ‘tender aggression’. These can manifest themselves in the form of pinches aimed at the partner and given at certain times to show one’s affection. Other people, on the other hand, show their love through more tender gestures.

Why do we bite the person we love?

If until now you thought that people who behave like this were crazy, that’s not the case. These types of manifestations, in fact, are quite common in the couples who really love each other. Many see this behavior as a malicious way to prove everything the love and the affection they have towards their partner.

In case you are someone who doesn’t like i bites sudden, don’t worry, you can also let your partner know that he can show you his gestures of love in other ways. And if you’re one of those people who bite, know that not all people like this kind of display of love and affection. To avoid annoying your partner, you can surprise him in another way such as, for example, you could cook something for him.

Also, it is very important that you listen to your loved one so you try to respect always its spaces.