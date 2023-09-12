The American corporation that operates large supermarket chains such as Sam’s Club and Bodega Aurrera, is in trend because Walmart customers are left with the design of the shopping carts.

Although, Walmart stands out for providing its customers with a wide variety of products from recognized brands and with the best quality to satisfy their needs whenever they attend its stores in person or online, however, the retailer gave something to talk about due to to the design of their cars.

The company founded by Sam Walton on July 2, 1962, which has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1972, impacted its consumers after launching a new shopping cart design.

Customers, as expected, immediately reacted to it, but it was not the way Walmart employees thought, as they complained about the new shopping carts, which have already been implemented in some branches in the United States. .

Since their launch in June, the new designs have drawn criticism, with customers claiming they are uncomfortablebecause the carts are too big.

Therefore, given their discomfort with the carts that have been implemented in the United States branches, they have caused a stir, however, in the publication of the video, there are also those who want It has already reached more countries, because they find it attractive.

It was through the Facebook social network, where the Walmart Mayfield account shared the video of the carts which They stand out for the cup holders and for having a place to accommodate the phone.

