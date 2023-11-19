Some volcanoes perform a rather subtle trick: they expel rings of steam that float near their craters. Short-lived rings have occasionally been observed at volcanoes such as Etna in Italy and Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland. Now, researchers have found new clues about how bursting gas bubbles create these rings.

Most volcano research focuses on strong eruptions that threaten human lives, said Simona Scollo, a volcanologist at Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. But “we want to understand how our volcanoes work, not just when they create a disaster for people or when they are very dangerous,” she said. So she and her team investigated the rings, which are normally associated with relatively mild volcanic activity. They published their findings in Scientific Reports.

Although these rings are commonly called smoke rings, they are actually made up mainly of water vapor. Researchers often say “vapor rings” or “vortex rings” when describing the spiral of gas in a ring. Emissions coming out of a volcano’s vent lose speed when they hit a surface, causing the gas to loop back on itself.

But it’s not really clear what happens inside a volcano that leads to a vapor ring. Even volcanoes known for such tricks don’t always produce rings.

Scollo’s team searched the Internet and investigated images for vapor rings caught on cameras. The rings they found were between 10 and 200 meters in diameter and lasted up to 10 minutes. Typically white, the steam rings were occasionally tinged gray or brown due to ash.

The researchers modeled the possible movement of gas and bubbles inside the barrel of a volcano. For the vapor rings to form, small bubbles of gas had to coalesce and rise through the magma to create pockets of pressurized gas. When these pockets explode, they could expel some gas quickly enough to form a vapor ring. But the volcano’s opening also needed to be circular or slightly flattened. Volcanoes with irregular or more elliptical openings typically did not form rings. When they did, these openings deformed the donut shape or caused the ring to wobble.

Combining photo and video observations with the model allowed the team to find the physical conditions necessary to produce vapor rings. “Once we understand that, we can understand something about the volcano itself,” said David Fee, a volcanologist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks who was not part of the work. As an example, ring emissions can tell something about a volcano’s magma. Volcanoes that release steam rings have liquid rock that is more likely to flow. But, Fee said, there are limits to what vapor rings can reveal about volcanoes.

In 2000, Mount Etna spewed thousands of steam rings over a period of months from one of its four craters. “That was a spectacular coincidence, and there has never been anything like it – not on Etna or any other volcano,” said Boris Behncke, Scollo’s colleague.

Scollo and his team hope to study these oddities using high-speed cameras and instruments that capture the sounds of their gas explosions. And perhaps fishing for the rings as they form won’t be too difficult.

By: CAROLYN WILKE