But what have you done in the game? Lately we hear more and more titles defined as masterpieces that have as their only peculiarities very high production values ​​and a focus on storytelling cinematic. Beautiful, please, sometimes beautiful. But one wonders how much those who define them as such do it for what he has played more than for what he has seen.

When we talk about masterpieces in the videogame field we should sincerely ask ourselves if we are evaluating them starting from the peculiarities of the medium or if, more simply, we have let ourselves be involved in a more traditional narrative, created starting from the expressive forms of other media.

Perhaps it is precisely in this anomaly that the failure of the video game as “art” is evident, because it seems to have not yet managed to communicate to the masses with its own means, if not in unconscious forms, but must continue to rely on loans to succeed to convey his messages, so that they can emerge in the collective discourse. Many gamers continue to discuss video games using arguments that often would be fine for TV series or movies, but which rarely go deep into the analysis of the relationship between game mechanics, gameplay and representation, up to the user.

In the end it is common that one accepts a suggested meaning as the true sense of a work, as if it weren’t possible to read video games in layers and go beyond the evidence of what is visible on the screen. How many, at the end of a very intense narrative videogame experience, reflect on their role in it instead of limiting themselves to reporting what the authors have told them?

With this we don’t mean that movies, passive sequences or texts don’t contribute to the construction of the ultimate meaning that we want to convey to the player, only that it’s quite clear how what isn’t blurted out in some way ends up being excluded from reasoning about experience. almost as if reflecting on the nature of video games as such is irrelevant.

If you notice we have avoided mentioning specific titles, despite having had the very strong temptation to do so, because we would like the debate to remain on more general issues, instead of turning into the usual exchange of cannon fire between factions. We are sincerely curious to know your opinion.