Soccer has changed. Since VAR was installed on professional soccer fields, many rules are different. Some believe that the changes have made it better, and others think that everything has been worse, because there are still errors.
In the case of offside, what has changed is that when in doubt, the referees let the offside plays continue, in case they end in a goal. In this way, if there is a play in which a goal is scored, the VAR room checks whether there is actually offside or not, since if the offside were whistled before, the match would stop, and chances could be unfairly cut off the Gol.
In the French Eurocup match against Germany in the Eurocup we saw it on several occasions. Despite the fact that the French advanced positions were clear in the two goals that they canceled yesterday, the referee decided not to stop them so that there would be no shadow of doubt. A priori, this decision by the referee is good, since it completely ensures that there are no arbitration errors, but we forget that the players are not robots, and that if it is not whistled, they continue to run and wear themselves out.
An attacking play requires a lot of effort on the part of the forwards to outrun the defenders and also a great sacrifice from the defenders to try to stop the opponents. Therefore, although the rule is to wait to see if the play ends in a goal to collect an offside, perhaps it would be best to follow this rule only when there are serious doubts as to whether or not there is an offside.
