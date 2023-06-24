As soon as the last day of the League was over, everything was joyful in Osasuna, the rojillo team had managed to finish the season in seventh position, which entitles them to play the previous phase of the Conference League, so they would once again play European competition. However, today their participation in the Conference is very complicated by a case that dates back to 2014, and that is that the UEFA inspectors have recommended not registering Osasuna in the competition.
What was the scandal in which Osasuna was involved in 2014?
In the 2013/14 season, Osasuna’s board of directors found itself in a second match in the match of two games. The managers of that board of directors who were involved in the rigging were managers and were sanctioned with legal penalties for crimes of misappropriation, document falsification, sports corruption and accounting crime.
Now, UEFA values the exclusion of Osasuna in that sentence of the Spanish Supreme Court.
What does the regulation say?
Article 4.1g establishes the following to participate in European competition: “Not having been directly and/or indirectly involved, since the entry into force of Article 50 (3) of the UEFA Statutes, that is, on April 27, 2007 in any activity intended to organize or influence the outcome of a match”.
What is UEFA’s resolution?
The two inspectors assigned by UEFA to study the case, Dimitrios Davakis and Duygu Yasar, have advised Osasuna’s exclusion from the 2023/24 Conference League. Thus, Osasuna will open a disciplinary procedure.
For its part, the rojillo club may appeal to the TAS before the final decision is made on its case.
What is Osasuna’s position?
In the rojillo club they have received the news with perplexity and have issued a statement in which they emphasize that the club presented itself as a private accusation against the previous board of directors to help clarify the facts, and also charged harshly against the Spanish Federation, since they consider that they have not defended them in the same way as other clubs.
“It is the product of the complaint made by the current managers of the club in 2015 and the result of Osasuna’s work as a private prosecution throughout the legal proceedings to prosecute those who diverted money from the entity, for unclear purposes. The club does not share the UEFA’s discretion, will appeal to the Appeals Committee and announces that it will fight legally, until the last consequences, to defend its rights”.
“The message that UEFA transmits is, without a doubt, counterproductive for football and for those entities that, faced with the risk of being sanctioned from sport by the highest body in European football, now choose not to attack corruption in the world head-on.” of football”.
What would happen to the Osasuna Conference place if he is sanctioned?
In the event that Osasuna is finally sanctioned and is officially excluded from the 2023/24 Conference League, its place will be occupied by the next one in the LaLiga standings, in this case Athletic Club, which is eighth behind the red team.
