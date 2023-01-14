QUESTION ANSWER‘Why do you always see those irritating yellow or orange lights in tunnels?’, asks reader Hanneke Brugmans in the question & answer section of our car editor. ‘In sunny weather it seems like you’re driving into a dark hole, then your eyes are almost blinded when you drive out again. Besides, it doesn’t feel right, those poorly lit tunnels.’

Auto editor Niek Schenk answers: ‘Those yellow or orange lamps are so-called sodium vapor lamps. For decades, these were the most energy-efficient lamps. They also have a relatively long lifespan and produce high-intensity light over a wide area.

Older tunnels have had these types of lamps for a long time. Some tunnels are real classics with a monumental status, such as the Maastunnel in Rotterdam. If there are plans to replace the characteristic sodium lamps during a renovation, discussion soon arises.

Today, LED bulbs are a better alternative in many ways. They are even more energy efficient and they last even longer. LED bulbs are also more stable: they don't tend to flicker or lose luminosity over the years. In addition, their white glow is much more like natural daylight, which is very pleasant for motorists. Although the old sodium lamp still has the advantage that it shines more widely around it. An LED lamp has a more limited light beam.'

