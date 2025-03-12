

“Asencio, move.” In the Reale Arena of San Sebastián, Collegiate Sánchez Martínez had to activate the proposed protocol against the songs against the Canarian Canarian of Real Madrid, who has seen how in several First Division fields he has been subject to whistles and insults by rival hobbies. He passed him to Real Sociedad, in Montilivi against Girona or in San Mamés against Athletic Bilbao in the 24/25 season, that of the consecration of the defense with the first team. To understand the reason you have to look back until September 2023.

Raúl Asencio del Rosario settled as a central at Real Madrid before the plague of injuries that Carlo Ancelotti lived at the end of the year, is one of the four players investigated in a case of diffusion of sexual content with a child under 16 years. The Las Palmas Hearing maintains in an appeal notified in this month of February, that there are rational indications of criminality sufficient that the Real Madrid quarry may have committed so much a crime of discovery and revelation of secrets, as another of child pornography.

What happened and what is the player accused?

The investigation began on September 18, 2023 following the complaint of the mother of a young woman before the Civil Guard of the North of Gran Canaria, who accused the possible dissemination of an explicit sexual video starring the child. The video would have been recorded on June 14 of that same year, the woman detailed, in relationships that occurred in the reserved of a place in the municipality of Mogán. They were spoiled, but not the recording, which was carried out without the knowledge of the young woman. The judge charged the four athletes, of which only Asencio currently continues at Real Madrid: the Catalan Ferran Ruiz (who militates in Girona), the Galician Juan Rodríguez (CD Tarazona) and the Balearic Andrés García (Alcorcón).

The armed body intervened the mobile to the defendants and discovered that the video had been sent to five group chats and another 32 people. They also revealed WhatsApp conversations, in which this content was shared. “If the worst thing is that he had 16”, “They will be sluts”, “if I tell you age, flips” or “You are not aware of the hosts we hit,” were some of the comments. It should be remembered that according to article 197 of the Criminal Code, the dissemination of a video of these characteristics entails a crime of child pornography by which the alleged criminals could be punished up to 5 years in prison.









Raúl Asencio is a different case than his three ex -partners accused. He was not present when they recorded the video, but was with another girl in another room, although I was with the songwriters on the same trip. However, that the defense was not present at the time the video was recorded, he did not excuse him from the alleged crime. To date, no verdict has not been issued in this regard, so we will have to wait to know whether they declare it guilty or not.

From the club they have preferred to keep it apart, protect it and try to make the minimum possible noise around them.