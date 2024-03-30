Will it be the beginning of the end for the dachshunds? It turns out that they want to prohibit the breeding of these pets due to an important reason that should not be overlooked, and that is the health of these animals.

In Germany, the Department of agriculture debate a proposal “The prohibition of breeding of 17 breeds of animals” list that includes Dachshunds, well known as sausage dogs, that's right, Slinky, one of the toys from the movie Toy Story.

Within the framework of the Animal Welfare Law It has been made known that due to skeletal anomalies, animal suffering should be eradicated from these 17 breeds of animals as they are predisposed to hernias or mobility problems.

By genetics of these races could have difficulties that complicate the lives of these beings, between difficulty breathing, back and eye pain, which would make their existence limited.

Why do they want to ban the breeding of dachshunds? Photo: PEXELS

“Some of the bad consequences of torture…No pet owner wants their beloved dog to suffer dental malformations or painful joint problems, to be unable to breathe or to die prematurely,” writes Ozdemir Cem of the Ministry of Agriculture on X before Twitter. of Germany.

The ban petition is mainly for the cruel breeding characteristics and the animal healthnot a total ban, include earless cats, hairless pets, or tethered cows.