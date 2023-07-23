This Friday the passenger transport passage between Cúcuta and Táchira was reactivated. However, not everything happened as expected. While a binational forum was taking place in Ureña, it was learned that, although Colombians can go through three authorized steps, Venezuelans can only use the Atanasio Girardot “Tienditas” bridge.

The measure is covered by a resolution of the Cúcuta Metropolitan Area (AMC) which limits Venezuelan carriers to only cross the Tienditas bridge, inaugurated earlier this year.

Although without being in office and without accreditation yet before the government of Nicolás Maduro, the Colombian ambassador designated for Venezuela, Milton Rengifo, was at the binational forum in San Antonio del Táchira on Friday and questioned the measure adopted by Cúcuta.

“That resolution must be reviewed,” Rengifo assured local media, insisting that all decisions must be framed within the binational agreements generated in this process of reestablishing relations.

Meanwhile, the Tienditas bridge crossed the passenger units, which must unload in Cúcuta at the same time that the Colombians entered Venezuelan territory. In parallel, taxis and buses were retained and returned at the Simón Bolívar bridge due to the AMC measure.

The governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, questioned what happened, alleging that vehicles can enter and circulate in his state in Venezuelan territory, for which he asked the mayor of Cúcuta, Jairo Yáñez, to put bureaucracy aside and be egalitarian.

“Let’s leave bureaucracy and administrative procedures behind. If Colombian taxi drivers can move freely through this area, why do you restrict them on the other side,” Bernal complained on his radio program.

Bernal also informed that he will request the revision of the Treaty of Tonchalá in order to allow Colombian citizens to circulate throughout the state of Táchira, without the need to have their passports on hand.

Venezuelan taxi drivers considered that the AMC’s measure is “xenophobic” and assured that they are being prevented from working, which threatens their income.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

