Why do they say that Blue Monday is the saddest day of the year?

With the beginning of 2025, the month of January presents itself as a great challenge with new challenges. And, in addition to being full of New Year’s resolutions and with his usual coststhe first month of the year brings with it Blue Monday, designated as the “saddest day of the year.” A term coined for commercial reasons – it was used for the first time in the framework of an advertising campaign – and with no scientific basis. But, year after year, it becomes a topic of social conversation.

When is Blue Monday 2025

In 2025, the Blue Monday or saddest day of the year is Monday, January 20. It is the date that this year corresponds to Monday of the third week of the first month of the year. A date that, according to the creator of the equation, is associated with a feeling of sadness and discouragement due to several factors.

Why Blue Monday is considered the saddest day of the year

The term “Blue Monday” was developed by British psychologist Cliff Arnall in 2005. At that time, the health professional developed a formula that promised to identify the most depressing day of the year based on various factors.

In this way, Cliff Arnall determined the date of Blue Monday based on considerations such as:

Cold winter weather.

The financial difficulties derived from the end of the year and the January cost.

The time needed to abandon New Year’s resolutions.

The return to routine.

All the data collected by the psychologist resulted in the result that Monday of the third week of January is the saddest day of the year: that is, January 20, 2025.

Why is it called Blue Monday?

The day does not have a scientific basis to support it, but is supported by Arnall’s personal study. Likewise, the name Blue Monday -or Blue Day- is associated with that color due to the large number of popular references that equate the color with the feeling of sadness.

Thus, in Anglo-Saxon culture, emotions related to tiredness, helplessness or sadness are equated to the color blue: to feel blue. In Spanish it would be equivalent to being down, in a bad mood or having reluctance. The color is also widely referenced in popular culture, in movies or songs – among others – to provide the previously mentioned meaning.