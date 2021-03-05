It was just over four years ago, in December 2016, when it became clear that that old wound had not healed. The Club World Cup was being played and Zico was directing Japan’s Kashima Antlers who would play the final against Real Madrid, when a Mexican journalist who followed the América campaign approached him to interview him.

“We are in the presence of Pelé Blanco …”, the reporter started, which provoked the DT’s reaction.

-No, you started badly …- the former Flamengo star interrupted him and threatened to leave the note.

Zico was the demonstration that Brazil had the machine to produce cracks, an artisan product that arose like steam from the red lands that accompany the Brazilian jungles, sand and beaches. A product as indigenous as its coffee or the moqueca de peixe bahiana.

The things of destiny: Zico appeared in 1971, a year after the glorious retirement of Pelé from the National Team with his third World Cup. Brazil had regained its self-esteem thanks to that Edson Arantes who had appeared at the age of 17 to become “the greatest of the world” in practically every area. But especially in football.

Contemporaries: Zico and Maradona, on August 2, 79 in Rio de Janeiro.

Zico came to the National Team when he was 23 years old. It was 1976 and he amazed everyone with his dribbles and plays. It also had another characteristic: its exquisite punch could turn into a lethal fierce on free throws. Thus he became a rare product for Brazilian marketing: with a light complexion, without Garrincha’s round feet or the physique du role with which the world characterized the Rio footballer. It was thus that they did not take long to baptize him as the white Pele.

📹ABP – DIRECT FOUL @CBF_Futebol

⚽️GOAL FROM ZICO

🗓️18-06-82

📌Brazil ties with a foul on the edge of the area masterfully thrown by the great Zico,. In the second half, Brazil beat @ScotlandNT (Scotland) with 3 more goals from Oscar, Eder and Falcao. pic.twitter.com/u9dZSPBO4N – Facundo Ceriani Ferreyra (@FacundoCeriani) July 17, 2020

Product of a humble family from the northern neighborhood of Quintino Bocaiúva (Rio de Janeiro), Arthur Antunes Coimbra, as the world would know Zico, was born on March 3, 1953. Of Portuguese descent and with 6 brothers around him, soccer was always with him.

Following the example of his brothers Edu and Antunes, who played for América de Río, in addition to his father’s fanaticism for Flamengo, it was clear that the young Zico would pursue a career in soccer. At an early age, in a futsal club in his city, he already demonstrated his talent and superiority on the field. At age 14, he was discovered by journalist Celso García, who saw him in action. How much in action? One afternoon he scored 10 goals in a single game.

García offered him an opportunity at Flamengo, But they made a deal: he had to repeat such a feat. They shook hands and the player kept his end of the deal so that the journalist would also do his thing. On September 28, 1967, and at only 14 years old, Zico entered the lower ranks of the rubro-black. His story was beginning. One that would lead him to be the center of attention in all of Brazil.

Messi treatment

As soon as that lanky skinny guy stepped onto the training ground, at Flamengo they realized they had a crack; and also that the kid came with a problem: Zico came from a humble neighborhood and it didn’t take a nutritionist to see what pot was missing. Like Messi and Barcelona, ​​to get to First the kid had to go through a nutritional process and work to strengthen his muscle mass.

On August 8, 1971, a year after Pelé won his last World Cup with Brazil, Zico made his debut with Flamengo against Vasco da Gama. The match ended in victory for the rojinegro by a score of 2-1, after a great assist from the young midfielder for Fio Maravilha to score the final goal.

05/29/1983 With 155,253 non-Maracanã payable, or @Flamengo win o Santos by 3×0, conquering their only bi-championship (82/83) of the Brasileirão, third title in the history of CRF. ⚽ Zico

⚽ Leandro

⚽ Adílio 🎙 Galvão

📺 Balloon#ComeFlamengo 🔴⚫pic.twitter.com/8fLDIvBo1n – Victória OCTA 8️⃣⭐ (@victoriabritolg) February 25, 2021

In Flamengo, Zico won it all. In addition to the collective titles and individual distinctions, the Fla fans broke their hands to applaud him. From 1971 to 1989, the midfielder won 18 regional championships, four Nationals, the Copa Libertadores and the Intercontinental in 1981; He also wore the red and black shirt in 731 games, scored 508 goals and even He was chosen as the best South American player in 1977, 1981 and 1982. Maradona was already playing.

Zico lifts the Intercontinental in 1981.

Over the years, the legend of Zico grew in the country. But, while Zico triumphed in his club, the Brazilians asked to win a World Cup that was going to escape again and again.

The crooked one began to feel the syndrome of the empty nest. Or the throne: Pele was no longer there. And they began to see his successor white as the faded O Rei.

The famous nickname began to turn into a lead life preserver. Zico arrived at the 78 World Cup with enormous pressure. “¿If Pelé could win his first World Cup at 17, how could Zico not do it at 25? “, they asked themselves.

The comparisons began to weigh on him and Zico pushed himself in training during the 1978 World Cup. Coach Claudio Coutinho noticed it and when he decided to take action, it was too late. For the second phase of the tournament, Zico would be injured against Poland. In the end, the Brazilian team would be eliminated from the competition after drawing on points with Argentina and having a worse goal difference.

1978 World Cup. 90th minute of the game that Brazil and Sweden tie at one in Mar del Plata: Dirceu takes a corner, Zico heads and scores … but it’s not worth it. Referee Clive Thomas had signaled the end of the match when the ball was in the air. pic.twitter.com/Ci2bATpIBi – David Mosquera (@renaldinhos) March 3, 2018

And he came to the ’82 World Cup in one of the best moments of his career. He had gone to Udinese, a small club in Italy but was far from repeating Maradona’s story at Napoli. There is a known anecdote. On the last date of Serie A 84/85 the Brazilian and Argentine teams met. Diego had scored a great goal from a free kick and made it two to two with a goal with his hand. A bataola is set up and Zico is expelled.

“Diego, for the sake of football, tell him that it was with your hand, otherwise you are dishonest,” the Brazilian asked.

“Dishonest Diego Armando Maradona, nice to meet you,” replied the Argentine who got his way.

But to Spain 82 Brazil arrived with one of the super powerful National Team and as the great favorite to win the World Cup. Will white Pele be able to do it this time? “They wondered at the South American giant. It was just that, returning to Verdeamarelha, was that: abandoning the European tranquility.

In the first games of the championship, Zico scored 4 goals: 1 against Scotland, 2 against New Zealand and another in the remembered beating against Argentina, the day of Diego’s flying kick. But that was not enough, despite having eliminated his classic rival, the last world champion, Brazil would fall in the second phase against the Italy of Paolo Rossi, who would score a hat-trick to defeat the canarinha by 3-2. .Zico came back with his head down, knowing he would never make it.

After the elimination, at the press conference Zico asked please to end the comparisons and to get the nickname of Pelé blanco. He wasn’t Pelé, he was Zico. But the nickname accompanied him for life. So much so that 34 years later he met a Mexican journalist at the end of the world, the reporter began by saying “We are in the presence of Pelé Blanco …”