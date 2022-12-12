The eyes of the entire world have been on Qatar since the end of November, when the FIFA World Cup kicked off. Many were the critics to the choice of this country, mainly, for the violation of human rights.

The cases that most attract attention are the lack of labor rights, the inequality between men and women and the violation of fundamental rights for the LGBTIQ+ community.

In principle, it is necessary to understand that Qatar is an autocratic nation led by a ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and that, like most Asian countries, Islamic law (sharia) is a kind of guide to the lives of its inhabitants.

According to the Spanish news portal ‘ABC’, this law is not a clear document or manuscript that explains each of the points that a ‘good Muslim’ must follow; since it is not an indisputable dogma, as the holy book of Islam (Koran) can be.

See also Sports schedule for Sunday, May 1 If the man is married, he is more guilty and must be killed. If he is not married, he can be flogged or put in jail

Among its precepts there is one very clear, adultery is not allowed. This extends to homosexuality because there is no figure of gay marriage for Islam.

“Even in the sharia, homosexuality is not said to be adultery; but by extension it has been interpreted that having a homosexual relationship outside of marriage is a crime and, therefore, any homosexual act is a crime“, affirmed the Italian historian Gerardo Ferrara, in an interview with the British news channel ‘BBC’.

Adultery is considered a crime and is punishable by penalties ranging from whipping or lashing to death by stoning, depending on the seriousness of the act, and Maintaining relationships with people of the same sex is an aggravating circumstance.

“It is common in Iran or Saudi Arabia for groups of police to infiltrate houses where it is believed that a homosexual act is being committed to testify and thus send those involved to death.“, explained the Italian academic.

