Why do they like the Roman Empire and Elon Musk much less?

Many global studies agree that men become more and more reactionary and women turn more to the left. It is a correlative trend-among other factors-at the rise of feminism and the struggle for equality, a fact that a sector of young men (between 25-50% according to countries and studies) consider that it has gone too far.

They believe that they are unfairly accused of sexual aggressors and they consider that their reaction is due to a loss of patriarchal privileges.

All, they and them, live an era of uncertainties and distrust in the system, which fails them in the essential. In Spain, young people emancipate at age 30 and without access to decent housing and 24 -year -olds are the only sector that today charges in 2008.

This work precariousness affects them more: the female occupation rate for the first time exceeds the masculine. There is more Ninis men who Ninis women. Their best level of studies (more university with a degree) allows them to even that, in some countries such as the United Kingdom, the salary gap is invested and they are the ones who win more.

The boys are still in the Tap of salaries, but now also in the lowest area, because lower -class young men perform more specialized and susceptible automation jobs. As many job inserts admit, the worst profile to place yourself is to be young and without a school graduate, even worse than being over 55 years because “what were you doing at 15 to graduate?”

These data have their psychic impact in the key of anguish, anguish and helplessness. Traditionally, men were the main providers of family assets, their basic support. This paradigm of masculinity has entered into crisis and, like any deep transformation, it generates anguish in many who lose their basic coordinates. In this fear they find their spring the xenophobic and misogynist speeches of the extreme right looking for new voters.

To do this, they have social networks and their ease to pervert reality. Devotos, many of past glories – the passion of Elon Musk and many others for the Roman Empire is evident – designate feminism as the scapegoat, as at other times, the Jews and immigrants (remain a classic) loaded with that role. The women are the enemy to beat since they embody – better that no one – the feminine, that overflows the phallocentrism and bewildered the programmed.

The alternative is simple: to cease what is from Cesar, that Rome is great again and the boys recover their “stolen” assets. This defensive position is accompanied by a simple recipe that includes the effort (ideal always adjusted to each consciousness) and, especially, the body’s work, in the epic of the gymgladiators.

Each must be done cause suiagent of his own future, in the style of the propositions prophets of that new gospel, whose credibility is scarce. They advocate a promotion of libertarian individualism that corners any collective solution. Love – so much admits the lack and addresses the other – is an obvious loss of efficiency that must be swept.