Videos of teachers tend to go viral on the internet, this by showing their creative dynamics in teaching students, this time, a teacher conquered TikTok, by sharing her day to day being an education teacher, the profession you always dreamed of.

This is Miss Cristel, who, being a teacher in Initial Education, lives unique experiences with her students, bringing laughter every day, but also the songs that the little ones sing every day.

For this reason, the teacher in her TikTok account ‘@misscristel.oficial’, published a clip which she titled: “POV: You are an initial teacher and you are invited to a children’s party”, Later, he was seen dancing to a song that they listen to in the classroom.

The teacher added in the description: “Why do they invite me if they know I’m a teacher”This is how Cristel Aguirre made an impact by sharing how she dances at children’s parties.

The Initial Level teacher has more than 66,000 followers, as she shares choreographies for moms, famous TikTok trends, and even her relationship with her boyfriend, being so active on social networks and sharing all the moments of fulfilling her dream for the How hard did you work, being a teacher.

For this reason, teachers pointed out in the comment box: “you are not going to be talking about me”, “we ended up dancing with our children and the cheerleader goes to a 3rd level”.

Thus confirming that being teachers, they are infected by the dance steps of the children and being at a children’s party, they immediately remember how to move when listening to those songs.