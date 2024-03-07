Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

A Russian medic reports from the front. Given Russia's documented war crimes, his allegations seem surprising.

Moscow – A Russian medic makes serious allegations against the Ukrainian army in a video message. After more than two years Ukraine war Russia not only suffered enormous material losses, but also thousands of dead soldiers. According to the British Ministry of Defense, the Russians have so far recorded 355,000 soldiers killed and wounded since the start of the Ukraine war, with nearly 1,000 soldiers said to be dying per day in February.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to shoot down a 2S1 artillery unit on Russian positions in the Kharkiv region (November 2023). © IMAGO/Madeleine Kelly/Zuma Wire

Russian military medic on the Ukrainian front horrified: “Why do they have such hatred?”

A military medic on the Russian side described the desolate situation at the front in a video on social networks. The portal, among others, reported on this t-online.de. “They shoot in a variety of ways, use explosives and usually injure as many people as possible. They spare no one. The Ukrainians have become inhumane. Why do they have such hate?”

Even in war there are rules. The International Criminal Court (ICC) is investigating the accusation that Russia's army in particular has not adhered to these rules in some cases since the beginning of the Ukraine war. Therefore, the Russian soldier's allegations seem surprising. The organization “Human Rights Watch” has been trying to document Russian war crimes since the beginning of the conflict.

The cases we documented represent unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians.

Human Rights Watch documents war crimes in the Ukraine war

Hugh Williamson, director of Human Rights Watch, commented on Russian brutality in the Ukraine war: “The cases we have documented represent unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians. Rape, murder and other acts of violence against people in Russian custody Armed forces should be investigated as war crimes.”

Russian brutality is not only directed against the Ukrainian civilian population and soldiers; the military does not even shy away from suicide missions for its own people. In the battle for the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, the Russians attempted to recapture the city through sheer numbers of soldiers. These high-risk frontal attacks result in heavy lossessuch as, among other things Business Insider reported. However, due to a shortage of ammunition on the Ukrainian side, Putin's army managed to take the city – albeit with heavy losses.

Putin in focus for war crimes: deportations of children in the Ukraine war

The International Criminal Court, which is responsible for prosecuting and investigating individuals for war crimes, also took action against Wladimir Putin issue an arrest warrant. According to the ICC, Putin is held responsible for deportations of children to Russian-occupied territories.

Ukraine also punishes Russian war crimes. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that the proceedings and investigation into these atrocities were an important sign to the relatives that there was no impunity. “Russia must be defeated not only on the battlefield, but also in the courtroom,” Kostin told the news agency AFP with. (SiSchr)